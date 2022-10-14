BUCHANAN -- The Model Blue Devils continued their revenge tour on Friday night.
After already beating Trion and Fannin County this season -- teams that handled Model easily last season -- the Blue Devils went on the road and dominated the Haralson County Rebels 34-3 on Friday. The win came just 12 months after Haralson County crushed Model 43-0 last year.
The Blue Devils (5-3, 3-1) now sit in a tie for second place in Region 7-AA with North Murray -- the very team that comes to Model next Friday.
Against Haralson County (2-6, 1-3), the Blue Devils set the tone early. The Rebels ran five plays on their opening drive before punting, setting up Model at its own 18 yard line. Quarterback Jake Sanders threw a quick out on the first play, hitting Amir Pinkard in the left flat, and he did the rest, sprinting 82 yards down the sideline for a touchdown. Daniel Veillon's PAT made it 7-0 after just 14 seconds of possession.
The Blue Devils' Dillon Silver forced a fumble on the Rebels' next drive, and Model took over at the Haralson County 40. The Blue Devils took advantage of the good field position, making it 13-0 when Sanders hit Jeremiah Gamble for a 33-yard TD pass.
Midway through the second quarter, Model took over on its own 33 after a punt. Three plays later, Sanders found Daniel Jolly in the right flat on a wide receiver screen, and Jolly bolted 55 yards downfield for a touchdown and a 20-0 lead.
Early in the fourth quarter, Haralson County was stuffed on a fake punt, and the Blue Devils set up shop at the Rebels' 46. Model took just four plays to drive the ball downfield, and Javon Samples barreled in the end zone from 2 yards out to make the lead 27-3 at that point.
The final touchdown of the night came on an electrifying 83-yard touchdown run by Jermaine Campbell, Model's second one-play scoring drive of the night.
Sanders finished the game an impressive 15-of-21 passing for 304 yards and three touchdowns.
Model hosts North Murray for senior night next Friday at Woodard-Tuggle Stadium at 7:30 p.m.