At halftime, visiting Chattooga held a seven-point lead over Darlington, and things looked a bit bleak inside Van Es Arena.
Darlington head coach Samantha Rush took her team to task at the half though, and if anyone is looking for a great half-time motivator, look no further than the Lady Tigers’ coach.
Her words inspired the crew, and the Lady Tigers scored an eye-popping 31 points in the third quarter to bury Chattooga en route to a 58-39 region victory.
When asked exactly what she said at halftime, Rush got a big smile and laughed.
“We went in there and we talked about what we needed to do and the things that we weren’t doing that was leading to them (Chattooga) being successful. I told them to pick it up on defense and to make sure we could get back,” she said. “I wouldn’t say we weren’t hustling. They were hustling, but they needed to take it to another level.”
The Lady Tigers did that and more in the third quarter. It all started with tenacious defense and while several shined in the moment, sophomore guard Emma Hunt must have taken the speech to heart, as the guard recorded five steals and scored three points in the third quarter.
Hunt drew the dubious assignment of guarding Chattooga’s Makiya Parrish who had been a one-person wrecking crew against Darlington in the opening half, scoring 19 points while grabbing four rebounds and three steals.
Hunt’s work on Parrish led to the five steals but also led to several scoring opportunities.
“Our energy was the difference in the third quarter. Emma Hunt’s defense was great. She got on Makiya and took her away for a little bit,” Rush said. “That gave us some extra energy and gave us momentum. The extra energy and the momentum that come from our defense is what the difference was.”
Caroline Brewster gave the Tigers the lead by hitting a shot and then converting the free throw when she was fouled. The points handed Darlington a 30-28 advantage less than three minutes into the third quarter.
Caroline Jordan added five points in the quarter, including hitting three free throws and Georgeanna Dempsey exploded with nine points, two rebounds and a steal. But the offensive star of the night for the Lady Tigers was senior center JyJy Johnson.
Johnson helped carry the Tigers in the opening half by scoring 11 points and added another eight in the third and fourth to finish the game with 19 points. And while the energy had been lacking especially in the second quarter, the Lady Tigers played energized and dominated the third quarter, ending it with a 48-33 lead.
“That was awesome just to see them capitalize off that effort. It was great seeing us get those steals, get those turnovers and be able to get down there and finish,” Rush said. “We’ve been working on finishing, so it was timely.”
While the Tigers led the Indians 13-11 after the opening quarter, Johnson picked up her second foul of the contest with 6:02 remaining in the opening half and momentum shifted. When Johnson went to the bench, the Tigers held a 17-13 lead.
That’s when Parrish became a big problem, as the senior scored nine points including a steal and a coast-to-coast lay-up to help pin the Lady Indians to a 24-17 halftime advantage.
Parrish led all scorers on the evening with 24 points and also added six rebounds. Chattooga’s Addie Veatch added five points and four steals, while Talia Sanders scored six points.
Johnson led the Tigers with a double-double effort, scoring 19 points and grabbing 10 rebounds. Jordan also reached double figures in points with 11 while Dempsey finished with nine.
The win moves the Tigers to 18-4 overall and 10-1 in region play. The loss halts a five-game region wining streak for the Indians and drops them to 9-11 overall and 6-5 in the region. Chattooga hosts Coosa on Friday at 6 p.m.
Darlington travels to play at Dade County on Friday, as Rush and her charges seemed happy with the end result.
“Just seeing that explosion and working together there as a team and finding that open person. That’s what you dream of and that’s what I try to coach these girls to do and just to see them do it was awesome,” Rush said. “It’s great to have a win like this and get the momentum to build on. I’ve got a great group of girls, so I’m blessed.”