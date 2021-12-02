The Georgia Highlands women were able to build a decent lead at the half Wednesday despite several makeable shots not falling over the first two quarters in a home matchup against East Georgia State.
But once those shots started going down in the third, there was no looking back for the Chargers.
After leading 31-20 at the break, Georgia Highlands picked up the pace and defensive pressure in the third quarter, going on separate 12-0 and 7-0 runs in a game-defining stretch that helped lead to a convincing 83-42 win.
During the third, Georgia Highlands (6-2, 3-0 in Georgia College Athletic Association) was able to impose their will as their defense forced multiple turnovers that led to easy buckets in transition to create separation on the scoreboard.
“In the first half we were missing some shots, and when that happens, you just feel a couple degrees off,” said Georgia Highlands head coach Brandan Harrell. “We were finally able to establish our pace in the second half when those shots started to fall. And establishing pace isn’t just running up and down the court. It starts with a good defensive possession that possibly leads to getting something easy offensively and that leads over into the next defensive possession. It allows you to build some momentum.”
In total, the Chargers outscored East Georgia State 26-9 in the third quarter to take a 57-29 lead into the final period. The home team didn’t let up from there, however, as they continued to play with intensity and focus and were able to dominate the fourth quarter as well to the tune of outscoring the visiting Bobcats 26-13 to put an exclamation point on the victory.
The Chargers spread the wealth on the stat sheet as far as scoring as five different players reached double figures led by Jada Alston with 17 points. All 17 of those came in the second half, and she added 10 rebounds in the game as well to finish with a double-double.
O’Mariyah Tucker scored 14 points with a solid effort also, Alexandra Shishkina added 12 points, and Jashanti Simmons and Crystal Corley each contributed 10 points. Naz Oget scored nine off the bench as well. ShaoTung Lin had seven assists.
“It has really been like that all year for us,” said Harrell. “We’ve had different kids step up on different nights. It’s hard for our opponents to say you’ve got to stop one or two because if they take one away, we just move it down the line to another one. That’s one thing I love about this team…they are so unselfish. All of them have the ability to score and contribute.”
East Georgia State (4-4, 1-2 in GCAA) only had one player reach double figures in scoring as they were led by Kya Williams with 10 points. Chaniya Felton added nine, and Zuriyah Davis scored seven.
Georgia Highlands finished the first quarter strong with an 8-2 run to establish a 21-13 lead. The scoring pace slowed for both teams in the second quarter, but the Chargers were still able to push their lead to 31-20 at the break.
The victory was the fourth straight for Georgia Highlands as they look to be playing their most consistent basketball of the season with the schedule moving into December. Harrell said he has been very pleased with the way his team has played and really come together over the last few weeks and that has led to even more success on the court.
“We’ve got six players back from last year so just the maturity of this team is something we really have going for us,” said Harrell, who is in his 10th season at the helm for the Chargers. “We have kids with really high character that want to be coached hard. They work hard and they play hard. People say we’re a little undersized, but they just play so hard that they make up for it.
“I love this group of kids. They enjoy playing just as much as they enjoy practicing. It really makes it fun every day figuring out how to challenge them. They seem to be always ready for whatever we throw at them.”
Georgia Highlands will next play on Saturday at 1 p.m. when they travel to Central Georgia Technical College in Macon for another GCAA matchup. Their next home game will be on Monday at 6 p.m. when they host Wallace State Community College-Hanceville.