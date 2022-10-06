After a week of rare Thursday-night matchups due to threat of weather, the schedule shifts back to the traditional Friday night pageantry, and the slate is packed with several huge mid-season region matchups.
Armuchee travels across the county to take on rival Pepperell in a battle between two teams looking to put itself in better position in Region 7-A Division I while Rome hosts Sequoyah at Barron Stadium as both teams look for the inside track on a 6-AAAAAA title.
Model and Coosa are also both on their home fields hosting tough region opponents while Darlington and Unity Christian head on the road with each looking to maintain their unbeaten record so far in 2022.
The regular season is coming down to the final stretch, and each team knows the importance of racking up crucial wins in October. Here is a look at each matchup this Friday and what to look for:
Armuchee (3-3, 1-1) at Pepperell (3-2, 1-0)
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Last week: Armuchee won 54-21 at home vs. Chattooga; Pepperell was idle
Series history: Pepperell leads 21-1-1
Last meeting: Pepperell won 63-0 at home on Nov. 1, 2019
Armuchee key players: Jackson Coonley (RB/DB, Jr.), Chandler Desanto (QB/DB, Sr.), Ryland Steen (LB/RB, Jr.)
Pepperell key players: DJ Rogers (RB/DB, Sr.), DeMarcus Ragland (LB/RB, Sr.), Gage Owens (DB/WR, Sr.)
Outlook: It's been a few years since these two teams faced off due to different region alignment, but you can bet there will be plenty of intensity and a large crowd in Lindale on both sides when they get back together on Friday. And on top of the bragging rights alone, the stakes are rather large as the winner takes a huge step forward in securing a playoff berth in 7-A Division I. The Dragons are coming off its second bye week of the season following a tough, gritty win at Chattooga in its region opener in which they pulled away in the second half. Armuchee, on the other hand, heads into this matchup off its best performance of the season as it used opportunistic defense and an explosive offensive attack to run away from Chattooga in the second half last Friday. The Indians got one of its most memorable wins in program history in 2009 when the late, great coach John Mullinax led them into Lindale and pulled off a double-reverse touchdown pass late in the contest to help them win for the first and only time over the Dragons. This one should be close in the second half just like that one was, but Pepperell's size and tough rushing attack should wear down the visitors in the fourth quarter.
Prediction: Pepperell wins 28-17
Sequoyah (3-3, 2-0) at Rome (5-1, 2-0)
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Last week: Rome won 70-0 at Woodstock; Sequoyah won 13-7 at home vs. River Ridge
Series history: Series tied 3-3
Last Meeting: Rome won 38-24 at Sequoyah on Oct. 23, 2015
Rome key players: Martel Hight (WR/DB, Sr.), Alto Moore (LB, Jr.), Justin Terrell (DL, Jr.)
Sequoyah key players: Jackson Hancock (RB/DB, Jr.), Taiwo Ogundele (LB/RB, Soph.), Bretton Darling (DB, Jr.)
Outlook: The Wolves have been rolling of late, and last week's performance at Woodstock was one that will go down in the program's history books. It wasn't just a regular blowout win. It was one where every phase contributed A-plus effort, and the scoreboard at the end reflected that. The task is definitely tougher this Friday as Sequoyah has equaled Rome so far in region play at 2-0. The winner will take a big step toward the top of the 6-AAAAAA standings and set up an even bigger game against Creekview later in the schedule. Rome is simply clicking right now in every area as the offense has been potent both passing and running, the defense has been ferocious and has forced several turnovers lately and the special teams has been just as good with multiple return touchdowns. This game might have a short feeling out period at the beginning, but the Wolves' talent and toughness shines through after that.
Prediction: Rome wins 34-18
Fannin County (3-2, 1-0) at Model (3-3, 1-1)
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Last week: Model lost 48-14 at Rockmart; Fannin County was idle
Series history: Fannin County leads 2-0
Last meeting: Fannin County won 35-7 at Model on Oct. 15, 2021
Model key players: Daniel Jolly (WR/DL, Sr.), Jake Sanders (QB/DB, Jr.), Hunter Cleveland (DL/OL, Sr.)
Fannin County key players: Elijah Weaver (QB, Soph.), Corbin Davenport (RB/DB, Sr.), Cade Sands (LB/RB, Sr.)
Outlook: The Devils faced a tough opponent last Friday against Rockmart on the road and couldn't every get their footing in a lopsided loss, but that will only motivate them to come back stronger this week against what many think is another contender for the region title along with the Yellow Jackets. Fannin County has won the 7-AA title the last two seasons with a much different makeup of teams in the region, but they have designs on making it three in a row. They have many different key players after losing several impactful seniors from last year's team, but they still have plenty of talent. Model has some big-time players too, and they have already shown they can win in games where not many have given them a chance like at Trion a few weeks ago. It's a tough call on this game, but the Rebels seem to have a slight edge.
Prediction: Fannin County wins 28-20
Trion (4-1, 1-0) at Coosa (3-3, 1-1)
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Last week: Coosa lost 38-7 at Darlington; Trion won 39-21 at home vs. Dade County
Series history: Trion leads 10-8-1
Last meeting: Trion won 48-13 at home on Aug. 27, 2021
Coosa key players: Josh Dixon (QB/LB, Sr.), DJ Hames (RB/DB, Sr.), Harley Brock (DB/WR, Sr.)
Trion key players: Logan Eller (RB/DL, Sr.), Kade Smith (QB, Soph.), Logan Stokes (DL/TE, Soph.)
Outlook: Coosa ran into a big road block last week at Darlington, and the schedule doesn't let up on Friday as another contender for the region crown comes to town. Trion won rather easily against Dade County last week at home to start the region schedule 1-0, and they have a balanced offensive attack that can cause problems for defenses with the running and passing game. Coosa must get off to a good start in this one and establish its own running game early or it might be a long night against the visiting Bulldogs. The Eagles are underdogs in this one, no doubt, but sometimes that is the role a coach loves to play.
Prediction: Trion wins 30-13
Darlington (6-0, 2-0) at Chattooga (1-5, 0-2)
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Last week: Darlington won 38-7 at home vs. Coosa; Chattooga lost 54-21 at Armuchee
Series history: Darlington leads 15-7
Last meeting: Darlington won 14-6 at home on Nov. 6, 2015
Darlington key players: Eli Thompson (WR/DB, Sr.), Gus Gammage (OL/DL, Sr.), Slade Clevenger (WR/DB, Sr.)
Chattooga key players: Zaden Perry (RB/DL, Sr.), Zayden Cook (LB/RB, Soph.), Dan Meyer (WR/DB, Soph.)
Outlook: The Tigers simply look like a team that has more playmakers than everyone else they play, and it's no surprise they are the favorite to run the table in the region and add another region title to the trophy case at the Lakeside. But as head coach Tommy Atha said last week after the win over Coosa, they can't worry about all that in the future, they have to focus on each challenge in front of them one at a time. A short trip to Summerville awaits them this week to take on a struggling Indians team that would love nothing more than to play spoiler and halt the runaway train that is Darlington. The problem is the Tigers have so many different ways they can beat an opponent, and Chattooga path to victory will not be able to account for all of them. Darlington keeps rolling along with a big victory.
Prediction: Darlington wins 44-10
Unity Christian (6-0) at Johnson Ferry Christian Academy (2-3)
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Last week: Unity Christian won 38-36 at Holy Ground Baptist; Johnson Ferry Christian Academy was idle
Series history: Series tied 2-2
Last meeting: Johnson Ferry Christian Academy won 40-20 at home on Nov. 19, 2021
Unity Christian key players: Elliott Whiteside (OL/DL, Fr.), Thatcher Hall (WR/DB, Sr.), Evan Whiteside (QB/LB, Soph.)
Outlook: The Lions had to make some crucial plays down the stretch last Thursday to escape from Holy Ground Baptist with a tight win and their undefeated record. Sometimes that's exactly what a good team needs though. That is one of those games a head coach can point to and show exactly what can happen if the team lets up and starts to feel a little over-confident and maybe a bit complacent. Head coach David Humphreys, who is a long-time veteran as a high school coach, definitely did a little bit of attention-getting this week at practice so Unity Christian fans should expect a more focused and crisp team this Friday. And there is plenty of motivation for this one to start with as Johnson Ferry Christian Academy is the team that ended the Lions' season last November in the playoffs. Unity Christian gets back to playing great football with a solid road win.
Prediction: Unity Christian wins 44-27