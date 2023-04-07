Darlington School senior Thomas Bethel signed a baseball scholarship Thursday with Berry College.
Bethel said of the signing: “It’s certainly humbling. It’s just an awesome feeling signing and knowing I get to keep playing baseball at the next level. I was starting to get worried a little because I knew I wanted to play college baseball and hadn’t gotten a whole lot of chances yet, but Berry offered a couple months ago and I was really excited about it. It’s good to get that elephant off my back, get signed and keep getting better.”
“I really believe in (Berry) coach (David) Beasley. In all the talks I’ve had with him, he’s been very truthful and blunt with me and let me know how things should go. And talking with (assistant) coach (Connor) Justus, we seemed to connect. He knows a thing or two because he’s seen a thing or two. I think I can learn a lot from him and really the whole staff there. Everyone seems to be connected and on the same page there.”
“I’m enjoying the time I have left here at Darlington and soaking it in, but I’m excited to take the next step and play college baseball. And not just that but just to focus on my future and what I want to do in life. I haven’t thought about being so close to graduating too much, but I know it will hit me in a hurry when it comes.”
Also attending the signing ceremony Thursday and pictured along with Bethel (seated, center) were (seated, from left) grandfather Paul Boone, father Tom Bethel, mother Jenny Bethel, sister Margaret Bethel, (standing, from left) Darlington head baseball coach Matt Larry, travel coach and instructor Charles Culberson, grandfather Jim Bethel, grandmother Patricia Bethel, Darlington assistant baseball coach Gus Bell, Darlington assistant baseball coach Chad Wood and Darlington assistant baseball coach Derek Fine.
Bethel, who plays shortstop for Darlington, is having a strong senior season so far as the Tigers are currently battling for a playoff spot in Region 7-A Division I with an overall record of 13-10 and region record of 9-5. They were looking to complete a series sweep over Chattooga on Thursday afternoon and will open another important region series on Tuesday when they visit Coosa at 5:30 p.m.