Bradshaw Lathbury added to his growing list of laurels Tuesday when the Berry sophomore was named the Southern Athletic Association Men's Cross Country Runner of the Week.
The Berry runner turned in a solid performance last weekend when he finished second overall at the Sewanee Invitational, covering the 8K course in 26:49 to help the Vikings claim the overall title in the three-team event.
The Sequoyah High product from Woodstock, Ga., has already had a success this year.
At the SAA Cross Country Championship in February, Lathbury earned All-Conference recognition thanks to a second-place finish, then later in the spring during Berry's track campaign collected two more All-SAA honors finishing third in the 5,000 and 4x400 relay.
Berry's cross country teams are back in action Saturday heading to Spartanburg, S.C., to run in the Converse Kick-Off.
In other recent local college sports news:
Late goal results in Vikings loss on road
All the scoring came late in the second half, but the last goal with less than five minutes to play proved to be the backbreaker for the Berry men's soccer team as host Covenant handed the Vikings a 2-1 defeat Tuesday night in Lookout Mountain, Ga.
The setback gives Berry a 3-2 record heading into yet another road trip – the Vikes' first seven games this season are on opponent's turf – this weekend when the team heads to Ashland, Va., to face Randolph-Macon on Saturday then travels to Fayetteville, N.C., to face Methodist.
The Vikings finally return to their home pitch at Pearson Field on Sept. 25 hosting Southern Athletic Conference foe Sewanee.
Against Covenant, Berry broke what was a scoreless deadlock in the second half when Jensen Brown scored off an assist from Nathan Carlson 61:19 into the game.
The Scots tied the game scoring 10 minutes later, then with less than nine minutes to play scored the game winner.
Berry wound up fighting off an offensive assault by Covenant, which outshot the Vikes 18-6. Berry goalkeeper Jose Palacios wound up recording five saves.