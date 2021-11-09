Berry cross country coach Paul Deaton has been named the Southern Athletic Association’s Men’s Cross Country Coach of the Year as selected by his fellow coaches.
The honor is Deaton’s second SAA Coach of the Year honor and his first on the men’s side.
This season, Deaton led the Vikings to their first SAA championship on Oct. 30 in Sewanee, Tennessee. His team won the league title by just three points, scoring 43 on the afternoon and averaging 26:54 on the 8-kilometer course.
Deaton’s Berry squad earned four All-SAA finishes in the race, including first-team marks from Bradshaw Lathbury and Cameron Bensley, a second-team honor from Grady Coppock and honorable mention from Brody Wallace. Lathbury took home SAA Men’s Runner of the Year honors for winning the race.
On Saturday, Berry’s men’s and women’s teams compete this weekend at the NCAA regional meet in Spartanburg, S.C.
Football
Moody earns SAA, D3football.com honors
Returners relish the thought of taking a kick or a punt and taking all the way to the proverbial house.
This week, Berry sophomore Brandon Moody did just that, not once but twice, in the Vikings’ 45-14 Southern Athletic Association win at Rhodes last Saturday, and for his performance bringing the ball back for Berry Moody earned conference and national recognition when he was named the SAA Special Teams Player of the Week and selected to the D3football.com Team of the Week as a returner.
In Berry’s win over Rhodes, the native of Monroe, Ga., compiled 142 yards in kickoff and punt returns, the bulk of that coming on punts when the 5-foot-7 Moody gained 87 yards on three returns, two of those he took all the way into the end zone in the fourth quarter, the first going 39 yards and the second a 47-yard TD return.
For the season, Moody has returned 13 kickoffs for 263 yards and 18 punts for 234 yards. He has also seen action for the Vikings this season as a wide receiver, having made 10 catches for 78 yards.
Berry closes out the regular season Saturday when the Vikings host Centre for an SAA clash at 2 p.m. at Valhalla.
Volleyball Vikings headed to Emory Regional, to face Pioneers in opening match
Fresh from winning the 2021 Southern Athletic Conference championship, the Berry volleyball team will now turn its attention to the national stage as the Vikings will open play in the NCAA Division III Championship that begins with regional competition this week.
During the NCAA Selection Show on Monday, the No. 12-ranked Vikings — Berry is one of 64 teams selected — will begin the tournament taking on Transylvania University at 3 p.m. Thursday in Atlanta at Emory, which is hosting the regional.
Giving the top seed for the regional, the Vikings (25-2) and Transylvania squared off against each other for a non-conference clash in September when Berry traveled to Lexington, Ky., and came away with a 3-2 hard-fought win over the Pioneers, who won the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference Championship on Sunday.
In that five-set thriller, Berry won the opening two sets but saw Transylvania come back to notch decision in the next two sets. The Vikings regrouped in the fifth and deciding set with a 16-14 outcome to win the match.
Berry is riding a 10-game win streak that has included straight-set wins over Emory, which defeated the Vikings in five sets at Berry, and rival Birmingham-Southern – Berry’s only other regular-season loss came to the Panthers – in the SAA Championship on Sunday.
Earning spots on the SAA All-Tournament team were senior libero Laura Brier, junior outside hitter Peyton Breissinger and sophomore outside hitter Jazzy Innis, who was named the tournament’s Most Valuable Player.
That title game against BSC also saw junior setter Emily Rapach record her 2,000th career assist.
In the other regional openers Thursday at Emory, Southwestern (Texas) and Washington & Lee play at 12:30 p.m., Christopher Newport and Texas-Dallas meet at 5:30 p.m., and Emory plays Southern Virginia at 8 p.m.
The winners of the first two matches return to the court Friday playing at 4:30 p.m., and at 7 p.m. on Friday the winners of the second pair of openers play at 7 p.m. The regional championship will be decided on Saturday at 7 p.m., with that winner advancing to the final three rounds that takes place Nov. 18-20 in St. Louis, Mo.