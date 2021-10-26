Berry woman's soccer player Karsen Brantley saw her steady contributions to the Vikings' offensive attack over the past four games recognized Monday when the midfielder was selected as this week's Southern Athletic Association Offensive Player of the Week.
Over that fortnight span the junior from Marietta has tallied a goal or an assist for Berry, her most recent output coming this past Saturday when she scored a goal and had an assist in the Vikings' 3-0 win over Oglethorpe in the final SAA game of the regular season.
Heading into the postseason, Brantley has six goals and four assists on the year, and ranks fifth in goals among conference midfielders.
In other recent Berry soccer news:
Berry Men, Women both to host first-round matchups
The Berry men's and women's soccer teams will open up the post-season on familiar ground Saturday when both squads play host for the first round of the Southern Athletic Association Tournament.
The women's team, which closed out the regular season with a 10-5 overall and a 5-2 SAA slate, will enter the tourney as the No. 3 seed and host No. 6 Millsaps at 1 p.m. Saturday at Pearson Field. The Vikings won their matchup against Millsaps with a 1-0 decision on Oct. 17.
Berry's men (9-4-2, 3-2-2) is the No. 4 seed and will also open tourney play at Pearson Field on Saturday at 7 p.m. when the Vikings square off against No. 5 Birmingham-Southern. In the regular-season matchup between the two teams on Oct. 15, Berry edged the Panthers 2-1.
Earning the top seeds for the tournament were Centre's women and Oglethorpe's men.
The SAA tournament semifinals are scheduled to be held Nov. 5 and the championship will be Nov. 7.