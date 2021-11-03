Molly Bergin played a big role in helping the Berry volleyball close out the regular season gaining the momentum the Vikings were looking for heading into the postseason.
On Monday, the junior right-side hitter was rewarded for her play during Berry three-game sweep over the weekend at the Emory National Invite when Bergin was named the Southern Athletic Association's Offensive Player of the Week.
The honor comes as Bergin and her teammates focus what's ahead of them this week when Berry, which won the SAA regular-season championship, hosts the SAA Volleyball Championship that runs Friday through Sunday at the Cage. The Vikings, the top seed for the tournament, plays its quarterfinal game Friday afternoon at 5 p.m. against Rhodes.
Last weekend, Bergin had three solid matches against regionally-ranked opponents at the Emory Invite when she posted 3.6 kills/set and hit .474 on the weekend.
Her weekend was highlighted by beating No. 11-ranked Emory 3-0, where she hit .824 with 14 kills. For her efforts she was named to the All-Tournament Team.
In other recent college volleyball news:
Berry closes regular season with sweep at Emory Invite
The No. 14-ranked Berry Vikings volleyball team closed out its regular season in an impressive fashion Saturday at the Emory National Invite in Atlanta when they handed Washington & Lee a 4-1 defeat in a morning match, then upset No. 11 Emory in straight sets, 3-0.
Against W&L, the Vikings put up some statistics with Peyton Breissinger and Molly Bergin notching respective nine and eight kills.
Leading the defensive line from the back row, Laura Beier earned 10 digs and Emily Rapach had 21 assists.
In their afternoon showdown with Emory, the Vikings handed the Eagles their first defeat on their home court this year winning in straight sets, 25-13, 25-17, and 25-19.
Bergin paced the attack with 14 kills and Jazzy Innis added eight, and defensively, Beier had 15 digs and Rapach had 34 assists.
Innis was named the MVP of the tournament, while Bergin was selected to the All-Tournament team.
The Vikings, now 22-2 overall and 13-1 in the Southern Athletic Association, will now host the SAA Tournament at the Cage next weekend, Nov. 5-7.
Beier reaches career milestone in win
Senior Laura Brier reached a career milestone as the Berry volleyball team opened a three-game test in Atlanta at the Emory National Invite by beating Randolph-Macon 3-1 on Friday.
The Vikings, who clinched the Southern Athletic Association regular season championship last week and will host the SAA Tournament Nov. 5-7, improves their overall record to 20-2 heading into their match Saturday when they face Washington & Lee.
Against Macon, Berry won the first set 25-17, then saw the Jackets even the game winning the second set 25-15. But the Vikings regained control and took 28-26 and 25-14 decisions in the next two sets to seal the win.
The match between the two teams became even more special for Beier as the veteran libero recorded her 2,000th career dig within the first few points of the opening set. Beier ended the night with 18 digs.
In addition to Beier's career highlight, teammates Molly Bergin 14 kills and Jazzy Innis added 14 and 13 kills, respectively, and Emily Rapach had 36 assists.