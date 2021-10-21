Last week, Laura Beier claimed her third Southern Athletic Association weekly honor.
On Tuesday, the veteran senior for the Berry volleyball team collected her fourth Southern Athletic Association weekly honor this season and second-straight recognition when she repeated as the SAA's Defensive Player of the Week.
Beier had another stellar week in the last seven days.
Against No. 13 Emory last week, she posted 35 digs, while also contributing three service aces and seven assists and against Hendrix last weekend posted 25 digs (8.33 digs/set.) All told in the three games the Vikings payed, Beier averaged an SAA-high 6.73 digs/set.
Beier, the SAA's Defensive Player of the Year for the last three seasons and a two-time AVCA All-American, is the conference leader with 425 digs and averages 6.33 per set.
The Vikings are back in action this weekend hosting their final two SAA games of the season this weekend – the team needs just one win to clinch the SAA regular-season championship and the right to host the conference tournament – when Berry faces Sewanee on Friday night at 7 p.m. and Centre on Saturday at noon.
In other recent local college sports news:
GOLF
Berry Men close out Invitational with best round
Playing against some of the top Division III teams in the nation, the Berry men's golf team capped play at the Golfweek Division III Fall Invitational at Raven Golf Club in Sandestin, Fla., combining for its lowest round of the three-day, 54-hole tournament.
The Vikings carded a 297 in the final round to finish 19th overall on the par-71 course.
Jack Stafford led Berry carding an even-par 71, Blake Farbman had a 1-over 72, Seth Jolly finished with a 74, Charles Kyle shot an 80 and Luke Ommen was at 82.
The Vikings return home to host the Chick-fil-A Invitational at Stonebridge Golf Club next Monday and Tuesday to close out their fall portion of their schedule.
Plourde leads Berry Women
The Berry women's golf team closed out the three-day, 54-hole Golfweek Division III Fall Invitational in Sandestin, Fla., on Tuesday posting a seventh-place finish in a field that featured 20 teams.
Playing at the par 72 Baytowne Golf Club, the Vikings were led by Bailey Plourde, who closed out her final round carding a 7-over 79 to finish in a tie for 12th place at 19-over par. Plourde opened the tournament shooting an even-par 72.
Chloe Wegienka ended the event finishing in the top 30, carding a 79 Tuesday; Sarah Beth Scarborough shot final round 2-over 74 for Berry to finish at 17-over; Teagan Fritts closed out with an 84; and Sydney Bowes had a 79.
The Vikings return home to host the Chick-fil-A Invitational at Coosa Country to close out their fall portion of their schedule.
Lady Hawks place sixth at at Jekyll
The Shorter University Women's golf team played in the Jekyll Island Intercollegiate tournament hosted by Lincoln Memorial University on Monday and Tuesday.
The Lady Hawks placed sixth out of 17 teams as Paola Rosario led the team with a ninth-place finish. Shorter recorded score of 313 (round 1) and 303 (round 2) with a total of 620.
Other individual scores for Shorter came from Abbie Cheney (15th, 153), Avery Schrews (35th, 158), Preslee Yoder (44th, 160) and Grace Narrell (83rd, 173).
The Lady Hawks will be in Rome on October 24-26 at the Coosa Country Club in a tournament hosted by Berry College.