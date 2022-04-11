Berry's women's tennis team continued its run through Southern Athletic Association action with a 7-2 win against Millsaps College in Jackson, Miss., Sunday.
The win puts the Vikings at 8-3 overall and 4-0 in the SAA.
The Vikings won all three of their doubles matches, with Emma Kruger and Adelle Yanez posting the best score differential with an 8-2 win.
Juliana Mascagni rallied back from a set one loss in line two of the singles competition. After taking care of business in the second set, Mascagni put the match away in the tie-breaking set by a score of 6-3. Lauren Masteller also played in a close match, ultimately coming out on top in both of her sets.
The Vikings will look to continue their undefeated run in SAA play against their toughest test of the season against No. 7 Sewanee at the Rome Tennis Center on April 23. The match is set to begin at 12 p.m.
Doubles competition
1. Allison Ivey and Juliana Mascagni (BC) def. Morris Kelly Clayton and Camille Fremaux (MC) 8-3
2. Kathryn Barker and Lauren Masteller (BC) def. Marissa Brown and Kiana Everhart (MC) 8-5
3. Emma Kruger and Adelle Yanez (BC) def. Mary Dabadie and Madison Williams (MC) 8-2
Singles Competition
1. Allison Ivey (BC) def. Kiana Everhart (MC) 6-1, 6-1
2. Juliana Mascagni (BC) def. Marissa Brown (MC) 3-6, 6-3, 6-3
3. Camille Fremaux (MC) def. Kathryn Barker (BC) 6-1, 6-0
4. Adelle Yanez (BC) def. Mary Dabadie (MC) 6-0, 6-3
5. Lauren Masteller (BC) def. Morris Kelly Clayton (MC) 6-4, 7-5
6. Madison Williams (MC) def. Emma Kruger (BC) 6-2, 3-6, 10-8
In other recent Berry sports action:
TRACK
Vikings teams improve marks at UAB meet
Berry's outdoor track and field teams improved marks this weekend at the UAB Green and Gold Invite in Birmingham, Ala., with the men finishing ninth and the women's finishing in 16th with partial teams.
The men were led by junior Roth Wilcox and freshman Hayden Raikes, who finished top eight in their first time competing in the Decathlon. Raikes finished seventh in the event with a total of 5193 points and Wilcox finished right behind him at eight with 5037 points. Both of their point totals are ranked in the top 25 in the nation.
Freshman Jahari Jones ran a lifetime personal best in the men's 200-meter dash with a time of 22.08 placing sixth in the event. Jones is now ranked third in the Southern Athletic Association in the event.
Jones was also on the 4x100 meter relay team with Senior Jordan Wilson and Sophomores Deiondre Wilson and Christian Rivera placing fifth in the event with a time of 42.59. Jordan Wilson finished seventh in the men's 400-meter dash as well with a time of 50.43.
Freshman pole vaulters Alden McDonald and Connor Johnson had another competitive weekend finishing in the top eight. McDonald finished fifth with a 4.41-meter jump while Johnson placed eighth with a jump of 4.26-meters.
Sophomore Mason Robinson finished sixth overall in the men's shot put with a throw of 13.42 meters.
Junior Emily Kate Thompson took charge of the women's team running personal bests in the 200- and 400-meter dash. In Thompson first season competing in the sport for the Vikings, she ran a 27.02 in the 200-meter and a 1:02.38 in the 400-meter.
Freshman Addie Blake vaulted a lifetime personal best with a jump of 2.96 meters after having to open with the starting bar 4 inches above her previous best.
Freshman Madi Duke tied eighth in the women's high jump with a jump of 1.46 meters.
The Vikings are eager to get their full team back and host the Berry Field Day Invitational where they will be celebrating senior day on the second day of the event.
"I'm looking forward to our annual Field Day Invitational next weekend and honoring our seniors on Saturday." Berry head coach Luke Syverson emphasized. "We have 16 colleges competing and a number of individuals so it will be a great meet for us to get ready for hosting SAAs in three weeks."
The Berry Field Day Invitational will be held at Clark Track at Valhalla Stadium and Dickey Field this Friday and Saturday.
SOFTBALL
Berry falls in rubber match vs. Millsaps
The No. 12 Berry Vikings fell in the rubber match to the Millsaps Majors 5-4 on Sunday in Jackson, Miss. This was the first time Millsaps have won a series against Berry since 2014. Berry split a doubleheader against Millsaps on Saturday.
Millsaps was the first to touch home in the first inning, but Berry responded back with a single from Sydney Moroney to right center allowing Abbey Gambel to slide into home plate just in time.
The Majors tacked on another two runs in the second, but Anna Jackson said not so fast when she hit a two run homer firing up the Vikings dugout. But Berry wasn't done yet, as Morgan Frye hit a solo homer the very next at bat forcing Millsaps to make a pitching change.
Heading into the top of the seventh the Vikings were down one run. Anna Jackson and Frye found their way to second and third base with two outs. But Blair Hall swung just short as she flied out to right field giving the Majors the series win.
Berry recorded 10 hits, and committed zero errors on the day.
Emily Whitehead took the loss, pitching two innings, recording three hits and one run. Madison Hollis started off the game on the mound, but only pitched one inning after giving up six hits and three runs. Danielle Sudick pitched two innings giving up three hits and one run.
The Vikings are back at Kay Williams Field on Saturday to face Southern Athletic Association foe, Birmingham Southern. First pitch is set for 12 p.m.