The Berry women's basketball team put together a strong second half effort to hand host Oglethorpe a 55-41 defeat Saturday in Atlanta in the Southern Athletic Association opener for both teams.
The win, the third straight victory for the Vikings, improves Berry to 4-3 overall heading into a non-conference matchup against Asbury on Saturday, Dec. 11 at 4 p.m. at the Cage.
Against the Petrels, the Vikings trailed 18-15 at the half, then opened the final 20 minutes outscoring Oglethorpe 20-10 in the third quarter and 20-13 in the final period.
Sydney Blankenship led the Vikings with 26 points and McKenna Lentych came off the bench to add nine points and nine rebounds, while Kennedy Moore also pulled down nine rebounds.
In other recent college basketball action:
Vikings suffer first loss of season
Despite placing six players in double figures, the Berry men's basketball team saw its season-opening six game win streak come to an end Saturday night in Atlanta when the Vikings fell to host Oglethorpe 83-80 in the Southern Athletic Association opener for both teams.
The setback gives the Vikings a 6-1 overall record heading into their next game Dec. 19 in the Naples (Fla.) Shootout.
Against Oglethorpe, which saw the Petrels' bench outscore Berry's reserves 30-21, Austin Brooks led the Vikings with 15 points 11 rebounds.
Michael Johnson added 13 for Berry, Owen Honroth added 12, Blake Campbell and Chase Elis had 11 each and DJ Estes had 10.
Shorter's Gaines scores 1500th career point
The Lady Hawks finished their road trip in Jackson, Tennessee for a matchup with the Lady Bulldogs of Union University. The Lady Bulldogs offense was too much for the Lady Hawks who lost 58-76.
Jasmine Gaines scored her 1500th career point on a layup with three minutes left in the game. She also led the team with 19 points, five steals, and three assists. Tiara Lewis earned her second double-double of the season with 10 points and 10 rebounds. Azaria Howard scored a season-high 10 points and recorded two assists and one steal.
The Lady Hawks had 14 second chance points, 28 points in the paint, and eight fast break points. Shorter out rebounded Union 34 to 24 in this game. The Lady Hawks were outscored in the first three quarters (14-18, 14-24, 8-19) but outscored the Lady Bulldogs in the fourth quarter 22-15.
The Lady Hawks will be back at home on Saturday, Dec. 11 for a matchup with the Lady Blazers of Valdosta State. Tip-off is at 2 p.m.
Hawks fall to Union in GSC road matchup
The Hawks travelled to Union University for a Gulf South Conference matchup. The Bulldogs came out with a hot start and kept it going throughout the game to win 92-71.
With the loss Shorter falls to 3-4 and 0-2 in GSC play while Union improves to 8-0, 2-0 GSC.
Ralph Barnett led the Hawks with a team high of 15 points along with seven rebounds. While Jay Shropshire added in 12 points.
Union's Tyree Boykin had a game high of 22 points followed by Hunter Vick with 18.
Shorter will play Valdosta State on Dec. 11 for their home opener with tip-off slated for 4 p.m.