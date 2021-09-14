The Berry Women’s golf team set a new team record for the lowest round in a tournament that helped the Vikings finish fourth in the 13-team MCC Women’s Intercollegiate tournament at the Montgomery (Ala.) Country Club.
The Vikings combined to post a 292 in the final round of the 36-hole tourney, bettering the previous record by eight strokes, to card a 596 for the event. Emory took top honors with a blistering 570.
Bailey Plourde shot a 1-under 71 in the final round to lead Berry with a 145, while Teagan Fritts turned in the low number for the Vikes on Monday with a 2-under 70 for a 146.
Chloe Wegienka came up with an even-par 72 over the final 18 holes to card a 150, while Sarah Beth Scarborough and Sydney Bowes both ended the tourney with a 79 to finish at 155 and 157, respectively.
The team is back in action Sept. 27-28 at the NCAA Preview in Houston.