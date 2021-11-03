The Berry women's soccer team kicked off the Southern Athletic Association Tournament beating Millsaps 4-1 in a quarterfinal match Saturday at Bob Pearson Field.
The Vikings, now 11-5 overall and the No. 3 seed team in the tournament, found themselves in a defensive battle early with the Majors grabbing a 1-0 lead in the 33rd minute when Ranee LeVasseur scored on a penalty kick.
But the Millsaps didn't hang on to its halftime lead for long when, with just two minutes elapsed in the second half, Christina Marijanich found the back of the net, with an assist from Anna Salisbury, to tie the game.
With 16 minutes left in the game the Vikings went on a scoring run that would eventually put the game in Berry's hands.
Ellie Sherrod gave Berry its first lead of the game with under 18 minutes left in the match with an unassisted goal. Two minutes later, Kendall Varitek added a goal of her own increasing the Vikings' lead to 3-1.
But Berry wasn't done yet as Karsen Brantley added one more goal a minute later to close out the scoring.
Berry will now head into the tournament semifinals where they will face off against No. 2 seed Rhodes on Friday. The winner of that game will advance to the finals on Sunday against the winner of No. 1 Centre and No. 4 Sewanee. The semifinals and finals will both be held at Centre.
In other recent college soccer news:
Vikings' season ends with first-round loss to Birmingham-Southern
The Berry men's soccer team season came to an end during their first game in the Southern Athletic Association Tournament losing to Birmingham Southern 4-1 in a quarterfinal game Saturday at Bob Pearson Field.
The Vikings, who entered the tournament as the fourth seed right now, end the season with a 9-6-2 overall record.
Both teams started out of rhythm, with the game being scoreless for most of the first half until Birmingham Southern's Trey Hines found the back of the goal with 14 minutes left opening half. The rest of the half remained a defensive are between the two teams, and ended with the Panthers leading 1-0.
Panthers extend their lead with a goal from Alessandro Junior, assisted by Coleman Jennings in the 53rd minute, but the Vikings responded a minute later with a goal from Chris Barbieri, cutting the Panthers deficit in half.
The Panthers then responded again, Alessandro Junior, assisted by Coleman Jennings coming up with a second goal of the night in the 57th minute.
With 12 minutes left in the game BSC closed out the scoring on a goal by Christian Hernandez, assisted by Coleman Jennings.
Berry ended the night with six shots on goal. Goalkeeper, Jose Palacios had four saves on the night.