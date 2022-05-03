For the first time in the history of the program, Berry's athletic department has won the Southern Athletic Association Commissioner's Cup for the 2021-22 athletic season.
The SAA Commissioner's Cup is the all-sports trophy for the league. Points are awarded based on regular season and tournament finishes. All of the points are tabulated at the end of the season, with the school with the most points winning the trophy.
Berry won a department-best eight SAA championships in the 2021-22 season, including first-time championships in Men's Cross Country and Men's Track & Field. The Vikings also won regular season and tournament championships in Volleyball, Men's Basketball, and Softball.
While appearances in NCAA events, such as Berry Volleyball's appearance in the D-III Elite Eight, are special, they do not count towards the Commissioner's Cup standings. Only competition against SAA foes is recorded towards the Commissioner's Cup.
"This has truly been a special year, but today has been a day in the making for a long time," said Berry Athletic Director Dr. Angel Mason. "Our coaches and student-athletes have worked tirelessly to build this athletic department into being a shining example of what you can accomplish at the D-III level. This is an award that every single one of them has made possible by their efforts on the field, in the classroom, and in the community."
Support from the top has also been key to Berry's athletic success. "Winning the Commissioner's Cup would not have happened if not for the support of [Berry President] Dr. Stephen Briggs and the rest of the Berry administration," Dr. Mason said.
"We love being a part of the SAA," said Dr. Briggs. "It is an honor to win and be at the top this year and to represent the SAA on the national stage," said Dr. Briggs.
This is the first time that the Commissioner's Cup has been won by a school other than Rhodes or Centre.
While the SAA portion of the 2021-22 season might be over, there are still competitions slated for some Berry squads. Most notably, Berry's softball team, which just won the SAA Tournament championship with a two-game sweep of Birmingham-Southern in the SAA Championship Series, will compete in the NCAA D-III Regionals May 12-15 at a site to be determined.