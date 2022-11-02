Berry's equestrian team had a strong weekend in Mississippi, placing first on Saturday in IHSA Western Competition with 36 points and placing fifth on Sunday in Hunt Seat in Starkville, Miss.
Berry competed in Western Saturday, finishing with three first-place winners. Rette Solomon placed first in Open Horsemanship, Taylor McIntosh placed first in Rookie B and Bri Blanchard placed first in Beginner. Autumn Lance placed second in Level 2 Horsemanship and in Ranch Riding, while Brooke Backland was second in Level 1 Horsemanship.
Lance and McIntosh both qualified for regionals in Level 2, Ranch Riding and Rookie B, respectively. Lance was also the Reserve High Point rider.
The Vikings placed first overall in Western finishing with 36 points with Alabama in reserve with 27 points.
Berry competed in Hunt Seat Sunday placing fifth with 27 points, only six points away from first-place winner, Auburn, which finished with 33 points.
Here are the results from Hunt Seat on Sunday's competition:
Open Flat
Keely Gray - 1st
Karis Bachman - 2nd
Intermediate Flat
Marcelene Leverett - 1st
Meaghan Kursman - 5th
Intermediate Over Fences
Keely Gray - 3rd
Marcelene Leverett - 4th
Limit Flat
Rette Solomon - 2nd
Maradeth Leverett - 3rd
Tess Cea - 5th
Limit Fences
Kinsey Patrick - 2nd
Meaghan Kursman - 6th
Novice Flat
Fiona Albertson - 5th
Introductory
Bri Blanchard - 2nd
With her solid ride, Leverett qualified for regionals in Intermediate Flat.
The Vikings will next head to Athens, Ga. to compete in the UGA IHSA Hunt Seat on Nov. 12, and on Nov. 13, they are back at home in Mount Berry, Ga. hosting the Berry IHSA Western 1.