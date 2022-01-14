Bringing with him over a decade of experience at almost all levels of college athletics, Jason Hanes has been named the new Director of Sports Information and Promotions at Berry College.
"I am excited to welcome Jason to our staff," said Berry Director of Athletics Dr. Angel Mason. "His expertise in the fields of sports information, promotions, and development of young professionals adds great value to our service to Viking student-athletes and student-workers."
"I really felt I was done working full-time in college athletics," Hanes said. "I was able to work some events at Berry during the fall and got to know some of the students and staff. This experience led me to the realization that Berry is a place where I could fit in and use the skills that I've learned to help train the next generations of students to work in the athletic realm."
Beginning his career in 2003 at Georgia State University under the direction of Charlie Taylor, former Public Relations Director for Atlanta and Washington D.C.'s National Football League teams, Hanes would serve as an assistant sports information director on the "Concrete Campus" until September 2007. He would then join the Kennesaw State University athletic department as an assistant sports information director under the guidance of Mark Toma.
In September 2012, Hanes became Sports Information Director at Reinhardt University in Waleska, Ga. During his time there, he was named Appalachian Athletic Conference Willie Belcher Sports Information Director of the Year in 2014-15. He was also in charge of media relations for several NAIA Opening Round and National Tournament games hosted by RU, in addition to providing statistical and press box support at select AAC tournaments in Kingsport, Tenn.
Since leaving RU in 2017, Hanes has worked in a freelance role, providing game day support for Triple Crown Sports at the entity's college events in Cancun and Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. He has also provided game day statistical services, mostly at KSU, GSU, and Georgia Tech over the past four years. He is also an accomplished high school and college volleyball referee, having officiated a state final in Georgia four of the last five years.
"My overriding goal is to tell the story of Berry College Athletics," Hanes said. "Another huge thing for me will be to help our students find their voices in the professional world. Whether it's in writing, graphic design, or even in marketing, I want to give them the hands-on guidance they need to become leaders on campus and when they graduate from the school."