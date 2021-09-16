A day after they moved up in the Division III women's volleyball national rankings, the undefeated No. 7 Berry Vikings proved their worth Wednesday night with a 3-0 sweep over Oglethorpe.
The victory improves Berry to 6-0 for the season heading into its first Southern Athletic Association tests this season when the Vikings host Millsaps on Saturday and Birmingham Southern on Sunday at the Cage Center. Both contests start at noon.
On Wednesday, Berry fought off a stubborn Stormy Petrels squad winning the opening two sets, 25-23 and 27-25, before cruising to a 25-14 decision to seal the win.
Jazzy Innis led the Vikings at the net recording 12 kills, while Cypress Guenther added 11 kills and Molly Bergin had 10.
Emily Rapach continued her contribution recording 37 assists, and libero Laura Beier came up with 19 digs.
In other recent college sports action:
SOCCER
Berry Soccer Comes Up Short At Maryville
On paper, they dominated the match.
On the field, however, the Berry women's soccer team came up short when the Vikings fell to the homestanding Maryville Scots 1-0 Wednesday night.
The non-conference loss evens Berry's record to 3-3 heading into a 10-day break from action, with the team returning to the pitch Saturday Sept. 25 first its first Southern Athletic Conference clash of the season against Sewanee at 2:30 p.m. at Pearson Field where the Vikings will seek to give head coach Kathy Brown her 300th career coaching win.
Against the Scots, Berry dominated the offensive end of the field, amassing 19 shots – eight of those of goal – to Maryville's three, with Maeve McDougal, Vanessa Belanger and Lyndsey Francingues leading the charge with three shots each.
But Maryville made one of its shots count, scoring what proved to be the game-winner in the first half.
Following their clash with Sewanee, the Vikings remain at home on Sunday, Sept. 26 hosting non-conference foe Berea at 1 p.m.
GOLF
Hawks finish second at Full Moon Invitational
MONTEVALLO, Ala - The Shorter University men's golf team traveled to Calera, AL to compete in the Full Moon Invitational, hosted by the University of Montevallo at Timberline Golf Course.
The Hawks were impressive throughout the 36-hole event as they fired scores of 285 (+1) and 280 (-4). The men finished in second place out of the nine teams in the field. The Hawks were led by Junior, Luc Toupin, with rounds of 69 (-2) and 71 (E). He placed fifth overall.
Men's golf is back in action Monday and Tuesday as they travel to Cleveland, MS for the Derrall Foreman Invitational.
Rosario leads Shorter Women in Montevallo
MONTEVALLO, Ala - The Shorter University women's golf team traveled to Calera, AL to compete in the Full Moon Invitational, hosted by the University of Montevallo at Timberline Golf Course.
The Lady Hawks struggled on day one with a total score of 314, but were able to turn it around and shoot 301 on day two. The last day score secured a second place finish for the women, bettering six other teams.
The Lady Hawks were led by Sophomore, Paola Rosario, who fired two rounds at 71 (E) and captured medalist honors for the tournament.
Women's golf is back in action September 27-28 when they travel to South Carolina for the Savannah Lakes Fall Invitational, hosted by Lander University.