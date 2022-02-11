The competition on the field ended in November for both Berry and Shorter as they played their final games of the 2021 season, but the recruiting calendar never stops for college football teams.
Recently, both programs got to see the fruits of the labor from their coaching staffs on the recruiting trail as they each officially added a large group of talented players to their teams on National Signing Day in early February.
In total the Vikings have 41 incoming players that will add depth and competition to their roster while the Hawks signed 33 high school players and as well as adding 14 mid-year transfers that aim to come in and make an impact for the team.
Berry head coach Tony Kunczewski said he is thrilled with the class that his staff was able to put together and looks forward to seeing how much it helps his program over the next few years.
"We’re so excited about our class coming in," said the veteran Kunczewski. "We had the most guys we’ve ever had by Signing Day. Usually we get more trickling in as February and March roll along but not this year. Credit goes to our staff for working tirelessly on the phones and with visits. Once they step foot on campus, Berry sells itself. Plus our current players do an outstanding job of making the recruits feel at home."
Over at Shorter, Morrison said this year's class is another step toward helping turn the program around as his staff worked hard to put it together to try to offset the loss of a large senior class from last year's team.
"This is a lot of time and a lot of effort from my coaching staff so I definitely want to give them a pat on the back for the work they've done," said Morrison, who is going into his fourth full season at the helm for the Hawks. (Shorter also played a spring season in 2021 due to Covid). "Recruiting is a marathon, not a sprint. Some of the guys that have been with me for four years and some of them that have just recently been on staff all did a ton of work for this class. Recruiting is a year-round thing now.
"I couldn't be more proud of the quality of kids we were able to bring in this year. From a talent, academic, character standpoint...we're really excited to get them all in here to be part of the program."
Morrison said an area of priority in the 2022 signing class was the offensive line, wide receiver and defensive back groups because those units were some hardest hit by the loss of 28 seniors from last year's team. He said the staff was able recruit well in those areas as well as adding depth to almost every position on the field.
Next up for the Hawks will be Spring Practice, which will begin on March 16 and wrap up with their Spring Game on April 9.
"We're excited about getting started with Spring and seeing growth from last year," said Morrison. "We're challenging guys to step up into leadership roles and to compete. That's what this recruiting class will do also is come in and compete. That's what we want to see is competition to drive us and make us better. Competition breeds success."
Here's a look at the full classes for both Berry and Shorter:
Berry
Jacob Atkinson, OL, Winder-Barrow (GA)
Oro Avery, DL, Newton (GA)
Jacob Bridges, OLB, Archer (GA)
Jayden Brown, DB, Perry (GA)
Michael Clark, DL, Eagles Landing Christian (GA)
Cole Carver, LB, Skyridge (UT)
Hunter Coleman, DL, River Ridge (GA)
John English, DL, Hazel Green (Al.)
Bryson Franklin, K/P, Prince Avenue Christian (GA)
Cody Garner, OL, East Paulding (GA)
Jackson Gerdes, Ath., Cherokee Christian (GA)
Brendan Gray, WR, Calhoun (GA)
Bradley Hardin, OL, Kate Duncan Smith (AL)
Harrison Hood, DL, Sequoyah (GA)
Cal Jacchia, LB, South Forsyth (GA)
Kier Jackson, LB, Callaway (GA)
Carter Lambert, QB, Boaz (AL)
Luke Lanier, LB, Prince Avenue Christian (GA)
Carson Lathem, Ath., River Ridge (GA)
Christian Lewis, QB, Calhoun (GA)
Christopher Lewis, LB, Calhoun (GA)
Nathan Lyons, WR, George Walton (GA)
Tyler Martin, OL, Cass (GA)
Mason McFayden, DB, North Caroline (MD)
Aidan Moore, WR, Cherokee (GA)
Titus Nordlander, DB, Blessed Trinity (GA)
Ian O'Dowd, DL, South Forsyth (GA)
Martin Ramos, LB, Venice (FL)
Jacob Ray, WR, Cartersville (GA)
Trey Richards, K/P, Forsyth Central (GA)
Eli Roberts, TE, Irwin County (GA)
Jon Shields, WR, Pepperell (GA)
Kyle Smith, DL, Walnut Grove (GA)
Kevin Spillane, Ath., Sunlake (FL)
Nicholas Springer, DL, Harrison (GA)
DreShawn Stevens, OLB, Brunswick (GA)
Christian Thomas, Ath., Christian Heritage (GA)
Cade Thompson, DB, George Walton (GA)
Chris Thompson, DL, Rabun County (GA)
McKeon Whitsett, TE, Franklin County (TN)
Garrett Wilson, DL, Langston Hughes (GA)
Shorter
High School: Cole McCranie, TE, Metter (GA)
Joshua Brown, QB, Camded County (GA)
Tevin Gartrell, Slot, Lincoln County (GA)
Deidric Gibson, DB, Rockmart (GA)
Persean Taylor, DB, Thomas County Central (GA)
Artellious Edmond, DB, Chattahoochee (GA)
Logan Crossfield, DB, Allatoona (GA)
T'ijae Wynn, DL, Turner County (GA)
Justus Durant, RB, Bayside (FL)
Christian Cotton, OL, Harris County (GA)
Marcus Jones, OL, West Morgan (AL)
Alan Herron, OL, Banneker (GA)
JaQueraius Thomas, DB, Carver-Montgomery (AL)
Chris Williams, DB, Union Grove (GA)
Trevon Dirden, St. Augustine (FL)
Amari White, RB, Cartersville (GA)
Dwight Levy Jr., Slot, Jackson County (GA)
Brandon McGill, Slot, Monroe (GA)
Jaylin Marshall, WR, Harris County (GA)
Nasir Grandberry, DL, Cartersville (GA)
Denzel Alexandre-Louis, OL, North Cobb Christian (GA)
Trey Long, K/P, Villa Rica (GA)
Clayton Floyd, OL, Rockmart (GA)
Cody Earle, LB, Central Christian (GA)
Caleb Peden, DL, Murray County (GA)
Taylor Carrell, Slot, Murray County (GA)
Javian Parks, DB, Callaway (GA)
Kobe Butts, LB, Mount De Sales (GA)
Josiah Johnson, DL, Trinty Christian (GA)
Isaiah Blake, DL, North Cobb (GA)
Jaylon Johnson, WR, Chattooga (GA)
Malachi Kelley, WR, Hart County (GA)
Demarieo Sims, DL, Cedartown (GA)
Mid-Year transfers: Devin Brown, RB, Lake Erie College
Jagger Jones, OL, Catawba College
Brandon "Race" May, OL, Arkansas State University
Eli Salmon, Haralson County (GA) early enrollee
Tre Eaddy, WR, Delaware Valley University
Jabez Blake, DL, Georgia Knights Prep Academy
Ryan Michael Smith II, WR, Lindenwood University
Milton Walter Adams, DB, Mississippi Valley State University
Brent Brown, RB, Carson-Newman University
Avery Holmes, DB, Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology
Joseph Warren, WR, Charleston Southern University
Brett Garland, DL, Bethel University
Brady Lackey, QB, University of the Cumberlands
Jerome Williams, RB, Alcovy High (GA)