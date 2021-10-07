For the second time this season the Berry volleyball team was forced into a five set game.
And for the second time, the Vikings won when No. 15-ranked Berry beat Oglethorpe 3-2 in a nail-biting Southern Athletic Association showdown Wednesday night at the Cage.
The Vikings easily took the first set 25-12, showing off their strong serving skills with a total of five aces.
The rest of the night, however, would turn out to be not as easy and the matchup became a back-and-forth battle with the score being tied up a total of 15 times, with the Petrels eventually coming out on top to edge the Vikings 26-24.
The third set started to drum up some anxiety until the last six points of the set, where Berry gained all the momentum and took a 25-18 victory.
The fourth set was no different than the previous two, but the Vikings failed to seal the deal as Oglethorpe emerged to tie the game up at two sets apiece with a 25-23 decision.
In the fifth and final set of the night, however, Berry took command early only to see Oglethorpe storm back to tie it up once again. The Vikings, however, regrouped and when Emily Rapach set up Jazzy Innis for the winning kill, Berry emerged with the 17-15 fifth-set win that sealed the victory.
Molly Bergin and Innis both had 19 kills each for the night for Berry, Rapach had 51 assists and Laura Beier had 37 digs.
The Vikings will now turn their attention to a pair of SAA road games this weekend when they play Millsaps in Jackson, Miss., on Friday night, then head to Birmingham, Ala., on Saturday for a showdown against the only team that has dealt Berry its lone conference loss.
In other recent college sports news:
VOLLEYBALL
Innis named SAA Player Of the Week
Thanks to an impressive offensive performance last weekend, Berry volleyball player Jazzy Innis was named the Southern Athletic Association Offensive of the Week on Tuesday.
In the Vikings' pair of 3-0 SAA wins over Hendrix on Saturday and Rhodes on Sunday, the sophomore outside hitter posted 3.33 kills/set and hit .464, including .611 against Hendrix.
Against Hendrix, Innis unloaded for 12 kills, then added eight more against Rhodes
Her selection marks the third time this season the Vikings have claimed SAA weekly honors as senior libero Laura Beier has picked up the award twice this year.
The Vikings are back in action Wednesday hosting SAA opponent Oglethorpe at 6 p.m., then are on the road for two more conference clashes this weekend facing Millsaps on Friday and Birmingham Southern on Saturday.
SOCCER
Vikings roll past Huntingdon
The Berry men's soccer team found an offensive rhythm early and often that Huntingdon Hawks couldn't match Tuesday night at Bob Pearson Field as the Vikings rolled to a non-conference 6-0 win.
Berry improved their record to 7-2-1 and returns to Southern Athletic Association action this weekend taking on Rhodes in Memphis, Tenn this Friday, and Hendrix on Sunday.
The first goal came only six minutes into the game from freshman forward Dylan Bloch, who was assisted by Janson Witcher.
Five minutes later senior Mason Hemstreet found the back of the net thanks to an assist by JP Phillips.
Shortly following Hemstreet's goal, Nathan Carlson decided to continue the back-to-back goal trend and scored.
Dylan Bloch added his second goal of the evening 15 minutes in on an unassisted shot.
With just 26 seconds left in the first half, freshman Jensen Brown, assisted by Bear Crystal, added another goal of his own for Berry ending the half with the Vikings leading the Hawks 5-0.
Eight minutes into the second half, with an assist from Carlson, Henry Asbill added his own goal to the scoring list for the Vikings continuing their offensive dominance to close out the scoring.
Keepers Lukas Haritos and Grant Houpert split time in goal for the Vikings to record the shutout.
Berry ended the night with 12 shots, seven of those on goal. Huntingdon had only one of their nine shots on goal.
Berry keeper Jones earns SAA weekly honor
In all 10 games the Berry women's soccer team has played this far this season, the one constant for the Vikings has been Maggie Jones.
Simply put, the junior goalkeeper as played in every minute of every game helping Berry break out to a 6-4 record, and this week her performance in goal has been recognized as Jones has been named the Southern Athletic Association Defensive Player of the Week.
In Berry's two games over the past week, Jones tallied seven saves, recording four saves in a shutout victory over non-conference opponent Huntingdon before following up with a pair of spectacular saves in a tight 2-1 SAA loss to national power Centre.
For the season, Jones has recorded 36 saves and notched four shutouts.
The Vikings return to action on Friday visiting conference foe Rhodes in Memphis, Tenn,, then heads to Arkansas on Sunday for another SAA test at Hendrix.