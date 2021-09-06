The Berry men's golf team combined to shoot an 11-under 277 in final round Sunday to win the Transylvania Men's Fall Festival at the University Club of Kentucky in Lexington, Ky.
The Vikings entered the final round of the 20-team event trailing Wittenberg by seven strokes, but the team's below-par output made up the difference with Berry eventually winning the title with a seven-stroke advantage over runner-up Wittenberg.
Blake Farbman led Berry shooting a 3-under par 69 on Sunday to finish third overall with a 7-under 210 and was named to the All-Tournament team.
Seth Jolly finished seventh overall carding a final-round 2-under 70 for three-round score of 212, while the low round of the day came from Jack Stafford, who posted a 5-under 67 to finish at 213 and tied for eighth place,
Luke Ommen added the fourth sub-par round on Sunday finishing with a 1-under 71 (218) and Collier Thompson has a 75 (228.)
The Vikings are back in action Sept. 26-27 traveling to Flowery Branch Ga., to play in the Royal Lakes Invitational.