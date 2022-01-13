Berry College's home men's basketball game with Centre scheduled for this Friday has been cancelled due to COVID-19 positive test results among vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals and CDC quarantine policies.
The result comes with safety for student-athletes, coaches, and staff in mind, following a combination of the positive tests, contact tracing and subsequent quarantining of individuals within the program.
Per Southern Athletic Association policies, games unable to be played due to COVID-19 will be canceled and considered a no-contest. Teams are given the option to reschedule but the results will not count towards SAA standings.
Berry is now scheduled to return to action this Sunday against Sewanee with an adjusted start time of 4 p.m.
In other recent Berry basketball news:
Vikings get SAA road win at Hendrix
Sophomore Robbie Rusciano poured in a career-high 17 points to lift the Berry men's basketball team to a 77-66 Southern Athletic Association win over host Hendrix on Sunday in Conway, Ark.
Rusciano hit six of nine shots, five of those from three-point range, as the Vikings improved their overall record to 11-2 and 2-1 in the SAA.
Michael Johnson added 15 points and six rebounds, Owen Honroth had 13 points, Austin Brooks pulled down eight rebounds, and Honroth and Braxton Benham had four assists each.
Berry Women's comeback attempt falls short
The Berry women's basketball team put together a strong second half performance but it wasn't enough to overcome halftime deficit as the Vikings were handed a 68-60 by host Rhodes in a Southern Athletic Association clash Friday night in Memphis, Tenn.
The loss gives Berry a 7-6 overall record and a 1-1 mark in the SAA heading into an unexpected break. The Vikings learned Thursday that their conference game scheduled for Sunday in Conway, Ark., against Hendrix was canceled due to Covid-related issues the Warriors are experiencing.
On Friday, Rhodes (10-2, 2-0) broke out to a 42-27 halftime lead buy had to fight off a determined Berry squad in the second half as the Vikings outscored the Lynx 16-8 in the third period to pull to within seven heading into the final stanza.
A three-pointer by Delaney Noe in the opening minute of the fourth quarter trimmed the home team's lead to six, but that was as close the Vikings would get.
Kish Chandler led Berry with 14 points, while Noe had nine and Sydney Blankenship added eight.
The Vikings return home to host their first games of 2022 next weekend at The Cage when Berry entertains SAA opponents Centre at 6 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 14 and Sewanee on Sunday, Jan. 16 at 1 p.m.