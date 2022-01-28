Both Berry teams were tested Friday night, but the Vikings men and women both stood up to it well as they were able to fight off SAA rival Birmingham-Southern’s furious late runs to hold on for a pair of conference wins at The Cage.
Here are the details on each game:
Berry men 81, Birmingham-Southern 75
The Vikings saw an 18-point second-half lead go away quickly as Birmingham-Southern battled all the way back to take a one-point advantage with a little less than five minutes to go, but Berry responded with an 8-0 run of their own and some clutch play down the stretch to seal the victory.
Berry (14-2, 5-1 in SAA) looked to be in control as they were up 49-31 early in the second half and 55-38 a few minutes later, but the visiting Panthers refused to go away and made multiple runs, including a 7-0 spurt that culminated with a 3-pointer by Luke Tuliatos with 4:52 to play to push his team ahead 68-67.
The Vikings didn’t stay down long, however, as they answered right back with a 9-0 run of their own thanks to big buckets by Chase Ellis, Riley Costas and Michael Johnson to put them up 76-68. They then made some crucial free throws, made multiple defensive stops and grabbed some huge rebounds to seal it down the stretch.
“I told them that you are going to face adversity, but it’s always important how you respond to it, “said Berry head coach Trevor Lydic. “We were able to make some plays. Austin was big down the stretch, Michael hit some big shots. We got stops and made free throws. I’m really proud of this team. We’re still growing, but to go out there and win a game like that means a lot.”
The Vikings got out to a solid start in the first half and had a double-digit lead multiple times over Birmingham-Southern (8-10, 3-4), but the Panthers fought back to within eight at 39-31 late in the half. Berry finished the half on a 6-0 run, however, to take momentum and a 45-31 lead into the break.
They quickly stretched their lead to 49-31 with a pair of buckets to start the second half, but Birmingham-Southern battled back with separate 7-0, 5-0 and two 8-0 runs at different times to grab the lead before the Vikings’ clutch play at the end.
Berry had four players in double figures with Brooks leading the way with 18 points to go with seven rebounds. Johnson had 16 points, including a pair of 3s, Chase Ellis added 15 points and Costas scored 11.
“It’s good when you’re not having to rely on one guy,” said Lydic. “We were able to get it inside to Austin several times tonight, but it seems like it’s always someone new. We’ve got a lot of guys that can play. It was really a team effort tonight. We had more than one or two step up.”
Touliatos was the top scorer for the Panthers with 19 points. Cameron Glover added 15, and Christian Stewart scored 13.
The Vikings, who have now won five straight games, are back on their home court on Sunday afternoon when they host Millsaps at 3 p.m.
“We’re excited, but the most important thing is that next game,” said Lydic. “We’re not looking too far down the road. It’s nice to pull out a home win though. We had an awesome crowd tonight, and I’m glad the guys could play in front of the home crowd like we had tonight.”
Berry women 85, Birmingham-Southern 73
In an up-and-down, fast-paced contest, it was the Berry women that took advantage of easy opportunities in transition thanks to breaking Birmingham-Southern’s press, and that was the different in a home conference win on Friday.
The Vikings led 22-18 after the first quarter but had a strong second quarter in which they outscored Birmingham-Southern 23-12 to push their lead to 45-30 at the half. Berry (12-6, 6-1 in SAA) led by 10 after three quarters and looked like they were going to run away with an easy one as they went up by as many as 19 at 75-56 in the fourth.
The Panthers (10-7, 4-3) reeled off 15 straight points, however, to cut the deficit to 75-71 before Berry was able to make the plays down the stretch to create some distance again and hold on for the win.
“We’ve got a bunch that believes in what we’re doing, and we’re really growing as a team,” said Berry head coach Thomas Johnson. “The way we won tonight shows that we have good depth because we had several come in and step up when some of our starters got in some foul trouble. We saw some positive things, but we still had some turnovers that came from rushing too much. We tried to slow the tempo down because we knew if we could get enough stops against the way they play, we could control the game.”
The Vikings were led by McKenna Lentych with 22 points and 12 rebounds as she was the beneficiary of some open looks at the basket thanks to the guards breaking Birmingham-Southern’s full-court press several times.
“Our gameplan was to get the ball up the court and break their press, and we knew we would get some easy looks if we did that,” said Lentych. “The guards did a good job breaking the press to give me and some others lay-ups on the other end. Kudos to them. We executed well. Our focus all week was to do the simple things and that would give us high-percentage shots.”
Delaney Noe added 15 points for Berry, and Kish Chandler was the third scorer for her team in double figures with 14 points. Chandler also dished out nine assists, several coming off finding her teammates open ahead of the Panthers’ press. Kennedy Moore, Elizabeth Sierzant and Sydney Blankenship all scored eight points.
Birmingham-Southern’s top scorer was Montana Harris with 18 points. Brooke Westhoulter added 15, and McKenna Buckner scored 12.
Berry has now won five straight and will look to continue the streak on Sunday when they host Millsaps at 1 p.m.
“We’re feeling good about where we’re at right now, but we’re always going to stay hungry,” said Lentych. “We’re never satisfied because we want to be the best we can be. We’re going to keep working hard in practice and stick to our mission. We really love each other on this team, and we’re going to keep playing for one another.”