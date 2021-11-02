Bradshaw Lathbury took the overall title and Cameron Bensley finished third to lead the Berry men's cross-country team its first-ever Southern Athletic Association Championship on Saturday in Sewanee, Tenn.
The Vikings combined for 43 points to claim the crown, edging runner-up Oglethorpe by three points.
Lathbury led the field to the finish line covering the 8K course in 25:52.84 to win the race, while Bensley stayed with his teammate to claim third place with a time of 26:19.45.
The Vikings also got a top 10 performance from Grady Coppock, who was ninth with a 27:15.67, Brody Wallace was 14th with a 27:31.48 and Abhimanyu Aurobindo was 16th with a 27:34.27 to round out the scoring for Berry.
Thanks to their impressive outings, Lathbury and Bensley earned SAA All-Conference First Team honors, Coppock was a Second Team selection and Wallace was an Honorable Mention pick.
In addition, five more Berry runners posted top 30 finishes – Aaron Bensley (18th, 27:46.52), Ben Hanlon (20th, 27:52.45), 24 Dom De Lillo (24th, 28:00.15), Andrew Rice (26th, 28:07.99) and Kale Flores (27th, 28:17).
In other recent college cross country news:
Berry Women take third at SAA Championships
The Berry women's cross country team claimed third place at the Southern Athletic Association Cross Country Championships on Saturday in Sewanee, Tenn., and hosted by the University of the South.
The Vikings combined to roll up 59 points in the 6K race, trailing only eventual champion Centre (32) and runner-up Rhodes (53.)
Hastings Gray led Berry finishing third overall with a time of 24:21.60, while teammate Ashleigh Meeker was fifth in the race with a time of 24:43.80.
Norine Moore added a 14th place finish for the Vikings crossing the finish line in 25:15.09, Anna Rose was 16th with a 25:24.86 and rounding out the scoring was Asena Anderson, who was 21st overall posting a 25:37.30.
Centre's Megann Owens (23:15.27) and Catherine Hallman (24:01.73) finished first and second, respectively, to pace the team to the win.