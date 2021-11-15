The Berry volleyball team is headed where no other Viking team before them have been before.
On Saturday night in Atlanta, the No. 12-ranked Vikings captured their first NCAA Region VI championship by sweeping host Emory 3-0 to punch Berry's ticket to the NCAA Division III National Championship Tournament that begins with the quarterfinals – the Elite Eight – on Thursday in St. Louis, Mo.
The Vikings will take with them an impressive 28-2 record and a 13-game win streak, and a roster that is both deep and well-honored.
Not surprisingly, when they hit the road to volleyball's version of the "Big Dance" they do so with the best player in the region who is one of five Vikings that were All-Region First Team picks, and the best coach in the region and the region championship.
Entering the regional, senior libero Laura Beier was named the Region VI Player of the Year and was a First Team All-Region selection along with teammates Emily Rapach, Peyton Breissinger, Molly Bergin and Jazzy Innis, and head coach Caitlyn Moriarty was named the Region Coach of the Year.
Against Emory, those talented players played a role in the win as Berry won in straight sets, 25-19, 25-13 and 28-26.
Bergin finished the night leading the team with 10 kills while Innis and Cypress Guenther had eight each, Olivia Mallow defended the net recording five blocks, Rapach set the team up with 45 assists and Beier came up with 20 digs.
Bergin, Innis and Beier were also named to the All-Tournament Team, with Beier being selected as the Most Outstanding Player.
The Vikings will learn after the remaining seven region champions are decided Sunday who their quarterfinal opponent will be.
In previous action from regionals over the weekend:
Vikings down Southwestern to advance to regional finals
The No. 12-ranked Berry volleyball team advanced to the finals of the NCAA Division III Women's Volleyball Atlanta Regional on Friday when the Vikings defeated Southwestern 3-1 in the tournament's semifinals being held at Emory.
The Vikings, who have now won their last 12 straight games, took a 27-2 record into the regional title game Saturday to face host Emory, which defeated Texas-Dallas in the second semifinal Friday night.
Against Southwestern, Berry took a 25-19 win in the first set, but saw the Pirates from Texas battle make to even the match by winning the second set, 25-23. Berry, however, regained command of the match, earning a 25-21 victory in the third set and then sealing the win with a 25-17 decision in the fourth set.
The Vikings showed their offensive firepower at the net where Peyton Breissinger had 17 kills, Molly Bergin had 16 and Jazzy Innis added 15. Emily Rapach recorded an impressive 54 assists, Laura Beier earned 21 digs and Olivia Mallow lead the blocking game with eight stuffs.