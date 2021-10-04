The Berry College men’s lacrosse program is set to host its 6th annual “Faceoff for a Cause” event on Saturday, Oct. 23 at Valhalla Stadium alongside the programs from Birmingham-Southern, Emmanuel, Georgia Tech, Lander, Newberry, Reinhardt, Shorter and Young-Harris.
The event is set to run from 8 a.m. to 7:15 p.m. and will feature over 11 hours of scrimmages between the teams – each of the nine teams will play two 60-minute games – as their respective squads look to raise funds for the Harbor House of Rome.
“We’re excited to host such a wonderful day of lacrosse and charity,” Berry head coach Curtis Gilbert said. “We hope that both Berry College and the growing Georgia lacrosse communities show their support and help us raise money and awareness for this great Organization.”
Since its inception five short years ago, the “Faceoff for a Cause” event has raised over $42,000 for various charities, including Wounded Warrior, Samaritan’s Purse, the HEADstrong Foundation, and The Boys & Girls Club of NW Georgia.
“We are excited to not only have the platform to host such an outstanding event, but are also excited to have partnered up with such an outstanding organization that we feel makes a real difference at the Local level,” Gilbert said. “I am equally thankful to have such passionate colleagues that share this opportunity to spread charity and encourage support. I would also like to acknowledge the considerable support from all of the student-athletes, coaches, family and friends of everyone involved.”
Admission to the event is free but donations will be accepted at the gate. All proceeds from the event will be donated to the Harbor House of Georgia and will support a full range of programs to provide a safe and caring place to evaluate a child who may have been abused and encourage the collaboration of social and legal agencies for their benefit, while also lessening the trauma suffered.
For more information on Harbor House of Rome and to make a donation if you are unable to attend the Faceoff for a Cause, go to http://nwga-cac.org.
SCHEDULE OF EVENTS:8:00 – 9:15 Berry vs. Shorter
9:15 – 10:30 Birmingham-Southern vs. Georgia Tech
10:30 – 11:45 Emmanuel vs. Reinhardt
11:45 – 1:00 Shorter vs. Georgia Tech
1:00 – 2:15 Birmingham-Southern vs. Lander
2:15 – 3:30 Emmanuel vs. Newberry
3:30 – 4:45 Reinhardt vs. Young-Harris
4:45 – 6:00 Lander vs. Newberry
6:00 – 7:15 Berry vs. Young-Harris