Berry head coach Tony Kunzewski said the focus the last few weeks for his team has been trying to get back to playing the brand of football the program has become known for over the last several years or in his words, “playing with an edge.”
The Vikings certainly looked like they played with a bit of an edge, a mean streak or whatever you want to call it on Saturday as they got big contributions in all three phases of the game to dominate Sewanee from start to finish for a 59-0 victory at Valhalla Stadium.
Berry (4-2, 2-1 in Southern Athletic Association play) rolled up 472 total yards offensively and held the visiting Tigers to just 214 yards along with getting a blocked field goal in the third quarter, impressive punting from Matthew Syverson and several solid punt returns on special teams for a complete effort on Saturday afternoon.
“We’ve talked to our guys about playing with an edge because we felt like we lost a little of that earlier in the season,” said Kunczewski. “It was important for us to come out and play the way we did today. We got the shutout with our defense playing really well, and we carried that over to special teams with that big blocked field goal. That’s the kind of stuff you can build on right there. (Sewanee) had a first and goal at the 1, and our defense was able to hold them out and we were able to block the field goal. That’s the kind of effort you can go back to and point out on film to show our guys that this is the expectation.
“We knew we needed to get back to playing with that edge. We’re still not all the way there yet, but I feel like our best football is still ahead of us. We’re so young and have a mostly new coaching staff. I wish the schedule set up a little different, but the games we’ve played will certainly make us better. We’re going to keep on playing and trying to get better every week.”
The Vikings asserted themselves early coupling defensive stops with impressive touchdown drives in the first quarter. They got two touchdown runs from Josh Rogers in the first period from 18 and eight yards out.
After Syverson added a 39-yard field goal midway through second quarter, Berry put an exclamation point on the first half with a 70-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Gavin Gray to TJ Watkins in the final minute of the period to make it 24-0, which was the advantage as the two teams went into the locker room at the break.
The dominance continued in the second half as the Berry defense wasted no time getting points of their own as Jordan Wilson returned a fumble 18 yards for a touchdown.
After another defensive stop, the Berry offense once again reached the end zone thanks to a two-yard TD pass from Gray to Cameron Kawa, and the Vikings were then able to finish the game in style with three rushing touchdowns in the fourth quarter, coming from Rogers (24-yarder), Brandon Cade (17-yarder) and Carter Morgan (43-yarder).
Rogers and Cade, both freshmen, combined for a huge day on the ground with 178 yards and four touchdowns on 23 combined carries. Rogers had three scores to go with his 102 yards on eight carries, and Cade ran for 76 yards on 15 carries with his lone TD. Morgan added 50 yards on three carries and a touchdown.
“We just have a lot of depth at that position, and we knew really early in camp that we have to get those guys in space,” said Kunczewski. “It took a few weeks into the season to really show what they could do, but that had a lot to do with us not being very experienced up front. But especially the last couple weeks, you can see that those guys are special. They have good ability to make people miss and run through contact.”
Gray had a solid day in the passing game as well with 183 yards on 18-of-26 attempts with two touchdowns. He also added 36 yards rushing.
Kawa was the leading receiver as far as catches with six receptions for 44 yards and a score, and Watkins had two catches for 76 yards and a TD. Brandon Moody also had four catches and was solid in the return game as well, totaling 73 yards on three punt returns with a long of 40.
Syverson was a perfect 8-for-8 on extra points to go along with his 39-yard field goal. He also punted four times for an average of 53.8 yards per punt and a long of 70 yards.
Defensively, Connor Cheyunski was the leading tackler with nine total stops (five solo, four assists) along with a sack and two tackles-for-loss. Jake Weitkamp added seven tackles (three solo, four assists), Elohim Hill and Luke Filipkowski each had interceptions and Destin Patrick added a sack.
Berry will look to pick up their third straight win in conference next week when they travel to Hendrix for a 2 p.m. kick. They will next play at home on Oct. 30 when they host Birmingham-Southern at 3 p.m.
Sewanee (0-6, 0-3) is back at home next Saturday to host Trinity at 12 p.m.