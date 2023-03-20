No. 5-ranked Berry (18-4, 6-0) concluded its road trip putting up big numbers and securing the sweep of SAA opponent Centre 15-1 on Sunday afternoon in Danville, Ky. as the Vikings stayed unbeaten in conference play.
Berry broke the game open in the first inning, scoring seven total runs. Anna Jakson got her team started with a double that scored Katie White to tack on the first run. Lauren Cothern followed suit, doubling herself to score Jackson.
With the bases loaded, Jamie Jang was able to reach first on an error sending Cothern to home plate. Blair Hall also came up to bat with the bases loaded and took advantage as she singled to score Aleeya Thornton and Katie Parker.
Sydney Moroney continued the momentum singling to third base which scored Jang, then White singled to center field to bring home Hall which concluded the first inning offensive statement.
The Vikings continued to roll in the second when Elly Bennett singled to center field to score Cothern, and Hall then grounded out to shortstop but scored Thornton.
Berry scored its 10th run in the third inning when Cothern scored White on a sac fly.
Bennett hit a solo home run, the freshman’s first of her career to make it 11-0 in the fourth inning. The large lead didn’t stop Berry’s offensive power as White doubled into center field to score two more runs in Hall and Paige Bennett.
Cothern continued her productive day reaching on a fielder’s choice to bring Morgan Frye home. Grace Hamilton concluded the scoring for the Vikings with a single bringing in White.
Hall pitched four scoreless innings in the circle allowing only three hits and struck out four.
The Vikings are back on the road on Saturday for their a series against Rhodes in Memphis, Tennessee. Game 1 first pitch is set for 1 p.m.