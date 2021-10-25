The No. 15-ranked Berry volleyball team clinched the regular season championship by defeating Sewanee in four sets in a Southern Athletic Association showdown Friday night in the Cage center.
The win also gives Berry, now 18-2 overall and 12-1 in the conference, the nod to host the SAA Tournament to be held Nov. 5, 6, and 7 in which the Vikings will be the No. 1 seed.
“It feels really amazing,” Berry head coach Caitlyn Moriarty said about the team’s achievement. “These student athletes work so hard in the off season on physical things, but more importantly their relationships with one another.
“I’m really proud of them believing in each other,” she said, “and putting in the work every single week and earning this opportunity.”
The Vikings showed off their offensive power in the first set, winning 25-16, as the Tigers struggled to keep up with the hitting power from Berry.
In the second set, however, the Sewanee gave the Vikings a little more trouble with the Tigers rallying to even the match with a 25-23 decision.
Berry took back control of the match, winning the third set 25- 17, then sealed the deal by winning the fourth set 25-14 to clinch the victory and the the regular season championship.
Four Vikings ended the night reaching double figures in kills as Olivia Mallow had 13, Peyton Breissinger and Bella Boston had 12 each, and Jazzy Innis added 10.
Ashton Middleton and Lindsey MacDiarmid stepped up in the absence of Emily Rapach collecting 28 assists apiece, and Laura Beier had 30 digs on the night.
In other recent Berry volleyball action:
Berry shuts out Centre on Senior Day
Fresh from wrapping up the 2021 Southern Athletic Association regular-season championship the night before, the No. 15-ranked Berry College volleyball team defeated Centre on Senior Day in their final Southern Athletic Association matchup of the season Saturday afternoon.
Berry, now 19-2 overall and 13-1 in the SAA, took the first set 25-21 in a close rally up until the last few points.
Berry won the second set 27-25 in a thriller, after being down 24-17. A nice run of serves by Bella Boston combined with the Vikings’ offensive consistency paved the way for the eight-point comeback.
The Vikings secured the third set victory 25-13, taking advantage of the hitting errors by Centre and controlled the momentum most of the set.
Unofficially, Peyton Breissinger had nine kills for the Vikings, Ashton Middleton and Lindsey MacDiarmid had 13 and 12 assists respectively, and Laura Beier added 13 digs.
Beier and Anna Rumore, along with program student-worker Sarah Mason and sports medicine student-worker Pearl Widmann. were recognized as the four seniors who have have key roles for the program prior to the game.
Berry closes out the regular season next weekend in Atlanta playing three games at the Emory National Invite at Emory.
The Vikings will then turn their attention to Nov. 5-7 when they host the SAA Tournament at The Cage.