Berry and Birmingham-Southern have gotten to know each other quite well over the last several years on the volleyball court, meeting in several regular season matches as well as the last five Southern Athletic Association Tournament Championship games.
The Vikings won the first three finals contests in that span from 2017-2019, but it was the Panthers who played spoiler last Spring as they defeated host Berry in the championship match in April to conclude the pandemic-delayed 2020 season. On Sunday afternoon, Berry had no plans of letting Birmingham-Southern ruin the party at The Cage as the Vikings took control of the momentum early and rode it to a convincing three-set victory to claim another SAA crown.
Berry (25-2) used the home-court advantage and loud atmosphere to grab a quick lead and roll to a 25-17 win in the first set on Sunday. They then quickly jumped out to a sizeable advantage at 18-10 in the second set before Birmingham-Southern rallied to within striking distance with four straight points, but the Vikings closed the door to claim the set 25-19 and move within one set win of the SAA Championship.
Birmingham-Southern (19-10) showed some life in the third set as they jumped out to a 4-0 lead and then extended it to 8-3 at one point, but the Vikings quickly rallied to even the game at 8-8 and pretty much controlled things from there as they rolled to a 25-14 win in the third to clinch the match and send the home team and crowd into celebration.
Berry head coach Caitlyn Moriarty said her team wasn’t focused on getting revenge for last year’s championship-match loss against the Panthers, but rather focusing on what was in front of them and taking care of everything they could in order to achieve this championship victory.
“That (match last April) feels like a lifetime ago honestly,” said Moriarty. “It was a different group, different mentality, different season. So maybe in the back of our minds, one percent, we thought about that, but I think more than anything we were just focused on this year’s goals and this year’s group.”
Berry redshirt-junior setter Emily Rapach and sophomore outside hitter Jazzy Innis said the team had several keys the team focused on for Sunday’s championship match, and they were able to execute them to pull off the exciting win.
“We really worked on serving,” said Rapach. “We wanted to be purposeful with our serving…really get the other team out of system. We talked about going on runs so our goal was to get three to five points when we were back there serving. We had a battle mentality on defense. We really wanted to win those long rallies.”
“We wanted to win the mental battle,” added Innis. “We just really wanted to pour into each other and play as a family because that’s been something we’ve really focused on the entire year is playing as a family and loving on each other. We really wanted to come in and have some fun today.”
Leading the individual stats in the win was Innis who finished with 17 kills. Junior outside hitter Peyton Breissinger added 10 kills, and junior right-side hitter Molly Bergin contributed 10 kills.
Rapach was also crucial in win with 38 assists, which was good enough to move her past the 2000-assist mark for her career, a milestone she said is great to have but couldn’t have been achieved without everyone on the court pitching in.
“It means a lot,” said Rapach. “I think we put so much into this team and so much work behind the scenes and having that pay off on the court is special. But I couldn’t do it without our hitters…without Jazzy banging some balls and having that first contact. It just means a lot that we can all come together to give individuals on the team the milestones like that.”
Rapach also had five aces. Senior libero Laura Beier led Berry in digs with 15, and freshman libero Kate Whittle and senior libero Anna Rumore each added eight.
Beier and Breissinger were each named to the SAA All-Tournament Team after Sunday’s championship match while Innis took home SAA Tournament MVP honors. Innis was quick to give credit for that accomplishment to her teammates as well.
“It all starts with first contact,” said Innis. “I think our back row did a really good job to give Paco (Emily Rapach) lots of opportunities. And then Paco would spread the offense, giving our hitters like one-on-one opportunities so it really took everyone to be able to have those one-on-one opportunities where we could take big swings.”
The Vikings, who have now won 10 straight matches and lost only three total sets during that streak, were awaiting the NCAA D-III Selection Show on Monday to find out where they would be seeded and placed for the NCAA Regionals this coming weekend. Moriarty said the team is excited to see what the next step is, but they will continue to focus on improving themselves in order to reach their full potential in the postseason.
“It’s very special to be one of 64 teams still playing next weekend,” said Moriarty. “And obviously we want to extend our seniors’ seasons as long as possible and be with this group as long as possible. So yeah, we’ll probably face teams that we haven’t faced or maybe teams that we have faced before, but we’ll focus on what we’re doing and grow and learn and get a little bit better.”
Innis echoed those the thoughts of her head coach as far as the mindset of the team.
“I think we’re just trying to focus on what we can control and taking it one game at a time,” said Innis. “We have a couple focuses for the postseason and hunger is one of them. It’s just always about working hard and knowing that we can beat anyone if we come out as hard as we can.”