Following three consecutive sweeps last week, including a win over No. 6 Emory, Berry volleyball's Molly Bergin and Kate Whittle have earned the Southern Athletic Association Offensive and Defensive Player of the Week awards as announced by the league office Monday afternoon.
Bergin, a senior from Cumming, earned her second career SAA Offensive Player of the Week award. The right side hitter hit .490 for the week with 28 kills and just three errors on 51 swings. Her six total blocks in Berry's 3-0 win over Hendrix marked a new career-best for the senior as her 18 points in the match gave her the highest she had recorded in an SAA match since last year's five-set marathon victory at Birmingham-Southern.
Whittle, who ranks 12th nationally in digs per set, averaged 6.67 digs per set on the week in picking up her second SAA weekly award of the season. The sophomore from Louisville, Ky., had 22 digs in Berry's sweep of Emory. She would follow that up with 21 digs against Hendrix, then closed the week with 17 digs in the win over Hendrix. For the week, Whittle dug up 19 percent of the attacks Berry saw across the nine sets of action.
The Vikings will return to action this weekend in their final SAA road swing of the season. They will face Millsaps this Friday in Jackson, Miss., before facing Birmingham-Southern Saturday afternoon to likely determine the SAA regular season champion.
In Berry's most recent match on Sunday vs Hendrix:
Vikings win in dominant fashion on Senior Day
All five seniors scored at least a point for the Vikings on Senior Day Sunday afternoon in the Cage Center as No. 10-ranked Berry defeated SAA foe Hendrix 3-0 (25-21, 25-13, 25-12), with the Vikings having a solid day on both sides of the ball hitting .333 and racking up 26 block assists.
Peyton Breissinger notched a career milestone during the first set, reaching 1,000 career points on the 830th kill of her career.
The Warriors got out to an early lead on the Vikings (16-2, 11-1 SAA), going up 7-2. But a five-point scoring run put Berry right back in it at 7-all. Ahead 12-11, a 7-1 scoring run for the Vikings put them ahead 19-12. Hendrix attempted a comeback in the final rallies but were unsuccessful as the Vikings took the first set 25-21.
Berry took the second set 25-13. Three kills in a row from Jazzy Innis tied up the score 6-6, then two aces from Molly Bergin gave her team the first lead of the set. Four straight kills from the Berry front row hiked the Vikings lead to 22-12, with the win in reach. Kills by Bergin and Olivia Mallow gave BC the 25-13 win.
Eleven attack errors from Hendrix and 11 kills from the Viking offense tallied up the majority of points for Berry in the third and final set, which hit for a .476 attack percentage and held the Warriors to -.091, as Berry totaled six blocks. The home team won the third set 25-12, with Hannah Hulsman's final kill of the weekend sealing the win.
Bergin led in three major categories with 12 kills on a .661 hitting percentage, in addition to 18 points and six total blocks, a career best. Emily Rapach recorded 33 assists and Kate Whittle dug up 17 in the back row.