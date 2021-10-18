Cameron Bensley and Bradshaw Lathbury topped the field at the annual Berry Invitational to help the Vikings finish second overall, trailing only Division I Georgia Tech while Berry's women claimed second place.
The Yellow Jackets took the team title with 42 points, just edging out the Vikings who were at 47 in the 15-team event.
Bensley finished the 8K circuit leading the 164-runner field with a time of 25:30.62 with Lathbury right behind his teammate in second place posting a 25:42.85.
Berry's Abhi Aurobindo (26:58.31), Grady Coppock (27:16.25) and Joey Kowalczewski (27:33.54) rounded out the scoring for the Vikings.
In the women's 6K, which included 136 runners Berry representing 13 teams, Norine Moore claimed a top 10 finish claiming eighth place in 23:53.14.
Rounding out the scoring for the Vikings, who finished the run behind Dalton State, were Hastings Gray (24:08.49), Ashleigh Meeker (24:15.64), Anna Rose (24:59.91) and Asena Anderson (25:34.80.)
The teams are back in action Oct. 30 when Berry competes in the Southern Athletic Association Championships at Sewanee.
In other recent local college sports news:
VOLLEYBALL
Berry sweeps Rhodes in final road match
The Berry volleyball team returned home with another two road victories, the final one coming Saturday when the Vikings collected a 3-0 Southern Athletic Association win over Rhodes in Memphis, Tenn.
The win gives the Vikings a 17-2 overall record and an 11-1 slate in the SAA, and coupled with a loss by Birmingham Southern to Sewanee on Saturday, Berry now sits alone in first place in the conference standings heading into its final two SAA games next weekend against Sewanee on Friday and Centre on Saturday.
Keeping the Vikings on their toes for the first set, the Hendrix Lynx challenged Berry, but were still defeated by the Vikings 25-22. The final two sets were quick and decisive with the Vikings taking them both, 25-10 and 25-12.
Peyton Breissinger led Berry's attack with 10 kills and Molly Bergin added eight. Olivia
Mallow had an impressive four blocks and Emily Rapach led the team with 24 assists. Keeping
the defense alive from the back row was Laura Beier, who had 14 digs.
SOCCER
Belanger's late goal lifts Berry Women to home win
The number of shots they got off – 33 in all – may be among the most the Berry women's soccer team has had in a single game in the program's storied history.
But the last one proved to be the most important one.
With less than four minutes left in regulation on a day when the program's seniors were honored in their final game at Bob Pearson Field, it was only fitting that a senior would give the Vikings the game-winner senior Vanessa Belanger's header lifted Berry to a 1-0 win Sunday afternoon over Southern Athletic Association opponent Millsaps.
The win gives the Vikings a 9-5 overall record and a 4-2 mark in the SAA heading into their final match of the regular season next Saturday against conference foe Oglethorpe.
For the entire game, Berry controlled the ball and the field against the Majors, mounting an attack that saw 12 of the Vikings' first 32 shots directed to the goal, but unable to find a way into the net.
The final shot, however did when Karsen Brantley lofted a cross from the right side of the goal near the end line to Belanger, who rose above the Millsaps defense to head the ball in.
Brantley and Belanger led the attack for Berry recording eight and seven shots, respectively, shots, while Lyndsey Francingues had six shots.
Maggie Jones had a save as she posted her seventh shutout of the season.
Joining Belanger in being honored as seniors in a pre-game ceremony were teammates Courtney Rhea, Haley Stewart, Madison Cherry, Anna Salisbury, Katherine Mabbs and Ryley Shapiro, and senior student athletic trainer Bohdi Young.
Seniors shine in Vikings 5-0 win
On their day, one senior started and another senior finished it, and in-between those two goals their teammates stepped up to the task as the Berry men's soccer team cruised to a 5-0 Southern Athletic Association win over visiting Millsaps on the Vikings' Senior Day at Pearson Field on Sunday.
The victory improve Berry to 9-3-2 overall and 3-1-2 in the SAA heading into final game of the regular season next Saturday in Atlanta against conference foe Oglethorpe.
The final home game of the regular season also marked the final time the team's seniors played on the turf at Bob Pearson Field – Ryan Fierle and Mason Hemstreet, who scored the first and last goals on the match, and teammates Stephen Votapek, JP Phillips, Aidan Hackett, Chris Barbieri, Zachary Ernst, Janson Witcher and Ryan Fierle. Senior student athletic trainer Sally Kate Pierce who has worked with the Vikings for four years was also recognized.
On Sunday, Fierle got the ball rolling for the Vikings when he took headed the ball into the net off a corner kick from Dylan Bloch 13 minutes in to give Berry a 1-0 lead that stood at the half.
Facing a defensive-minded Millsaps squad, the Vikings finally found a kick in the Majors' armor 35 minutes into the second half when Tracy Moon, thanks to another assist by Bloch, scored and the goal opened the door for Berry.
Over the next nine minutes the Vikings reeled off three goals, the first coming at the 81:27 mark when Nate Dulin scored off an assist TJ Tracy, Nathan Carlson made it 4-0 five minutes later off a pass from Stephen Votapek, and two minutes after that tally Hemstreet capped the output scoring one Bloch's third assist of the afternoon.
The Vikings ended the game outshooting the Majors 23-5 with 12 of those on goal.
Berry keeper Lukas Haritos came up with three saves in the shutout.