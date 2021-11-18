The two Berry cross-country runners have fed off each other the entire season and now they'll get to race together again, this time at the NCAA Division III National Championships.
In the wake of Saturday's Regional Championships, where junior Bradshaw Lathbury finished third overall to earn a berth at this Saturday's national meet in Louisville, Ky., the Vikings for the first time ever will now send a pair of runners to the nationals as senior Cameron Bensley has also earned a national at-large berth.
Bensley's status was on hold following the regional meet, where he finished 11th overall, waiting to see if second-place region finisher Lynchburg would be given an at-large team berth. It did, opening the door for Bensley to get the bid.
The two runners helped the Vikings take fourth place overall, the program's best-ever region finish. Lathbury crossed the finish line in the 8K race in 25:25.4, while Bensley was clocked at 25:48.3.
The Berry cross country program also saw five runners claim All-Region honors for the 2021 NCAA Division III Cross Country after being recognized on Monday by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) following the regional championships.
Lathbury, Bensley and Brody Wallace were selected as All-Region competitors, while two members of the women's team earned All-Region status, Hastings Gray and Norine Moore.
Lathbury and Bensley will run at the NCAA D-III Nationals on Saturday in Louisville, Ky. starting at 11 a.m.
In other recent college cross country news:
Lathbury leads Berry at NCAA D-III Regional
Junior Bradshaw Lathbury turned in a third place finish at the NCAA Division III South Region Cross County Championships on Saturday in Spartanburg, S.C., to earn a berth to run in next week's National Championships that will be held in Louisville, Ky.
Lathbury helped the men's team record its best-ever finish at a regional as the Vikings finished fourth overall in the team standings.
Berry's women also finished in the top 10 in the team standings, taking seventh place.
Joining Lathbury – he who crossed the finish line in the 8K race in 25:25.4 – as medalists in the meet was 11th Cameron Bensley, who finished 11th overall in 25:48.3, and Brody Wallace, who was 32nd in 26:47.9.
Also securing points for Berry was Grady Coppock (44th, 26:59.9) and Ben Hanlon (49th, 27:09.5), while Abhi Aurobindo and Aaron Bensley also ran for the Vikings.
Earning medalist honors for the women was Hastings Gray, who was 19th overall in the 6K race with a time of 23:42.1, and Norine Moore, who was 28th crossing the finish line in 24:01.6.
Also securing points for the Vikings in the women's event were Anna Rose (53rd, 2), Asena Anderson (61st, 25:18.5) and Lilly Jenkins (76th, 25:44.1), while Ashlee Golden and Ashleigh Meeker also competed.
Emory won both the men's and women's team titles.