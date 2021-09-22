For the second straight week, a Berry cross country runner has been selected as the top runner in the Southern Athletic Association.
On Tuesday, senior Cameron Bensley was named the SAA Men's Cross Country Runner of the Week thanks to a solid performance last weekend at the Converse Kick-Off in Spartanburg, S.C., a race that was an NCAA Division II and II region preview with some of the top teams in the southeast in attendance.
Bensley finished sixth with a time of 25:45. His competitive effort in the breakaway pack of 10 following eventual race-winner Joshua Chepkesir of UNC Pembroke (2019 NCAA DII 9th place finisher 29:55) was a stellar performance. Cameron led the Berry team to an eighth-place team finish.
Last week, teammate Bradsaw Lathbury earned SAA Runner of the Week recognition.
In other recent college sports news:
Mason elected to NADIIIAA Board Of Directors
Berry Director of Athletics Dr. Angel Mason has been elected to serve on the Board of Directors for the National Association of Division III Athletic Administrators as an at-large board member after being voted on by the NADIIIAA membership.
Mason, who is in her third year of leading Berry's Athletic Department, is actively involved in several Division III national committees including serving as the chair of both the NCAA financial aid committee and the Division III technology committee. Mason is an active member of the Women Leaders in College Sports organization where she has served on the awards committee and currently serves as a member of the nominating committee.
She is an active member of the Minority Opportunities Athletic Association (MOAA) and serves as a mentor to many aspiring athletic administrators.
The NADIIIAA is comprised of athletics administrators from institutions and conferences competing at the NCAA Division III level. The Association encourages the continued development of athletics programs focused on the student-athlete and based on sound educational principles and the Division III philosophy. NADIIIAA is administered by NACDA, which is in its 56th year.