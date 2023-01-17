Braden Bell (right) and his grandfather Bo Bragg pose for a photo with the Gold Ball Trophy after Bell and his Darlington teammates defeated Model in the Seven Hills Rotary Christmas Tournament championship game on Dec. 20 at The Cage Center.
The Bell and Bragg family legacy at the Seven Hills Rotary Christmas Tournament added a new chapter in December.
Darlington senior Braden Bell and his teammates won the Gold Ball Trophy by defeating Model 67-59 in the boys championship game on Dec. 20 at The Cage Center at Berry College.
That championship win came 50 years after Bell's grandfather, Bo Bragg, helped lead the Coosa Eagles to the Christmas Tournament championship in 1972.
Both were named to the All-Tournament Team during their respective championship runs, and for Bell, it was his second straight Gold Ball Trophy after he was a part of the Tigers' 2021 championship as well.
The win continues a family tradition of success at the tournament that goes back more than 60 years. Branch Bragg, Bo's father and Bell's great grandfather, won the Gold Ball by leading the Coosa boys to the championship as head coach in 1961.
After Bo Bragg's championship in 1972, it was a few more years before the third generation added a couple more Gold Balls to the family legacy as Bo's daughters Kristen Bragg (Bell) and Karen Bragg (Davis) each won the Christmas Tournament championship as members of the Model Lady Devils in 1995 and 1999, respectively. Kristen is Braden's mother.
Braden Bell, representing the fourth generation in his family to win the Gold Ball, has been a four-year starter for the Tigers and was named to the Christmas Tournament All-Tournament Team each of the last two years after his team's championship runs.