An 11-2 victory over Emory was the cause for great celebration for Berry head coach David Beasley and his team Tuesday night. Not only did the Vikings enact revenge against the Eagles who bested them in the season opener; they also cemented their place in the record books, securing win No. 700 for Beasley and tallying 13 hits in the process.
After ceding a run in the top of the 1st, Berry would counter with two runs of their own as a two-out, two-RBI single from Wesley Wade drove in Andrew Pendleton and Spence Johns. Pendleton had reached double of his own, his fifth of the year.
Two scoreless innings later, Wesley Wade would double down the left field line and set-up Trace Cate with an RBI opportunity that he could not pass-up, singling home Wade and making the score 3-1.
The next inning, however, Emory would reciprocate with a run of their own, yet leave the bases loaded. All told, Emory would strand 11 baserunners and fail to plate another run in the ballgame. A Spence Johns sacrifice fly to score fellow senior Dalton Smith would negate the run scored by Emory in the previous half inning, putting the Eagles in a two-run hole once again, 4-2.
The breakout inning for the Vikings came in the seventh. Singles from Johns and Pendleton once again mobilized the Berry bats. A balk, two balls past the catcher, and a few unforced errors later, the Vikings were along for the carousel ride around the bases.
Trace Cate and Zachary Hardee both singled with runners in scoring position and soon enough the lead had grown to 9-2. John Poist soon joined the hit parade and added an RBI to his name as well. Seven runs crossed the dish in the bottom of the seventh and the Vikings never looked back.
Charles Stephenson turned in a great bounce-back performance on the mound, tossing five innings, surrendering just one earned run and striking out three batters in some crucial spots. Andrew Norred was once again terrific as the first man out of the pen, throwing two scoreless innings before handing the ball over to Mason Carnes who made quick work of the Eagles in the 8th. Jake Wohlers shined in his collegiate debut in the 9th and recorded his first career strike out.
Trace Cate led the Vikings in the hit category, going 3-for-4. Wesley Wade and Zachary Hardee both finished with a team-high two RBI each.
When asked about the significance of career win number 700, Beasley placed an emphasis on the players, both past and present, that have made the program what it is today.
"I don't necessarily look at all the wins, I just remember all the guys that have played and were special kids and great players," Beasley said. "I told this group that I am happy that they're a part of our team and a part of the continued success that our guys have."
To put simply, Beasley finished, "To me it's just that I've been a part of a lot of kids lives."
Baseball will host the Fifth Annual Berry Invitational this weekend. Play opens up Friday at 3 p.m. against Adrian College.