The final push for playoff positioning is upon us as we have moved into the final few weeks of the regular season, and each team knows how important every single win is from here on out.
It’s back to a full local schedule after several teams were idle last week in order to get some rest and recuperation before the final stretch run. The slate is highlighted by a huge 7-AA showdown between local rivals Pepperell and Model while Unity Christian is also at home tonight, and Rome, Darlington and Coosa all travel on the road for region contests.
Here’s a look at all of the matchups and what to expect:
Model (2-6, 1-3) at Pepperell (2-5, 1-2)
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Series History: Pepperell leads 35-20-3
Last Meeting: Pepperell won 14-7 at Model on Nov. 6, 2020
Pepperell Key Players: Demarcus Ragland (RB/DB, Jr.), Alex Rhoades (LB/WR, Jr.), Matthew Waddell (QB, Jr.)
Model County Key Players: Anthone Williams (LB/RB, Sr.), Jermaine Campbell (RB, Jr.), Dillon Silver (QB/DB, Jr.)
Outlook: These two old Floyd County rivals have played in some important matchups in the past, and this Friday’s edition is no different. This game is as close to a must-win for both of these teams as it can get as they enter the final few weeks of the season as it appears Fannin County, Chattooga and Dade County have taken a step forward as the top three teams in 7-AA, which leaves one other postseason spot up for grabs. This game could very well be for that last playoff spot. The Dragons have been in control of the series for a while now as they have won five straight and 20 of the last 21, but Model has improved in the last couple years under head coach Jeff Hunnicutt, a Pepperell High alum, and will be looking for their first win at Pepperell since 1987. The Dragons had a week off last week while Model fell to region-leading Fannin County. The ground game will be a huge part of the outcome of this one as both defenses will try their best to slow down their opponents’ running backs. Pepperell’s DJ Rogers did not play two weeks ago against Gordon Central, and his status for this week’s game is unknown, but Demarcus Ragland filled in just fine in his absence with a nice night on the ground against the Warriors. Model has several ballcarriers that contribute, including Jermaine Campbell and Jeremiah Gamble, who have both made crucial plays in recent games. There is sure to be a full house at to watch this one at Lynn Hunnicutt Field at Dragon Stadium, and the game will likely not disappoint as it should be a back-and-forth, gritty battle between rivals. Expect this one to be decided late by one or two difference-making plays in the fourth quarter.
Prediction: Pepperell wins 30-28.
Rome (5-2, 3-1) at Alexander (5-1, 3-1)
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Series History: Rome leads 1-0
Last Meeting: Rome won 31-14 at home on Nov. 6, 2020
Rome Key Players: Reece Fountain (QB, Soph.), Bryson Hill (RB/DB, Sr.), Stephiylan Green (DL, Jr.)
Alexander Key Players: Tradon Foster (RB/DB, Sr.), Jared Echols (QB, Soph.), Eric Singleton (WR/CB, Jr.)
Outlook: The Wolves looked like a team playing their best football of the season over the last few weeks before their bye last week as they have run up some huge offensive totals and played solid defense in region victories over Carrollton, Dalton and East Paulding. Reece Fountain has been right in the middle of it as the sophomore signal-caller has been able to find receivers all over the field for big gains and touchdowns, including a 460-yard, five-touchdown game against East Paulding a couple weeks ago. Alexander was also idle last week so it should be a matchup between two rested and relatively healthy teams. The Cougars are also near the top of the Region 5-6A standings with only one loss in region play so both teams know a win here could put them in a good spot at competing for one of the top two seeds for the state playoffs. Alexander has some playmakers, including running back Tradon Foster who has already eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark for the season, but the Rome defense will be up for the task again as their front four enjoy wreaking havoc in the backfield. Wolves take another step toward a region title on Friday night with a convincing road victory.
Prediction: Rome wins 42-24.
Darlington (7-1, 2-0) at North Cobb Christian (3-4, 1-0)
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Series History: Darlington leads 3-2
Last Meeting: North Cobb Christian won 28-10 at Darlington on Nov. 6, 2020
Darlington Key Players: Patrick Shelley (QB/DB, Sr.), D’Marion Floyd (RB/DB, Soph.), Gus Gammage (OL/DL, Jr.)
North Cobb Christian Key Players: Jadin Coates (RB/LB, Jr.), Jacob Cruz (LB/TE, Jr.), Caedan Callahan (OL/LB, Sr.)
Outlook: Darlington pushed their win streak to seven games last Friday, but it certainly wasn’t easy as it too a last-minute drive to complete a comeback win over Christian Heritage at home. Head coach Tommy Atha said after the game that it was a bit of a wake-up call for his squad, and he was proud of the way they battled and found a way to get the win. They face another region test on the road this Friday against a team that beat the Tigers last year in North Cobb Christian so Darlington will be plenty motivated to get a little payback for that one as well as continue their drive toward a region title. Patrick Shelley has been all over the field on both sides of the ball in recent weeks since returning from an injury, and he will look to continue that surge, especially on offense as the Eagles have allowed 20-plus points four times already this season. Darlington’s defense will need to key on North Cobb Christian’s multi-headed and capable rushing attack, but they should be ready to do that after a crash course in defending the run last week against a stellar Christian Heritage backfield. Darlington seems like a team that just finds ways to come out on top on the scoreboard, and this Friday should continue that pattern.
Prediction: Darlington wins 34-22.
Coosa (1-7, 1-2) at Dade County (5-2, 2-1)
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Series History: Coosa leads 19-8
Last Meeting: Coosa won 24-21 at home on Nov. 6, 2020
Coosa Key Players: Gage Cole (LB/OL, Sr.), Harrison East (RB/LB, Fr.), Josh Dixon (RB/LB, Jr.)
Dade County Key Players: Cayden Cooper (RB, Sr.), Cody Williams (LB/RB, Sr.), Isaac Pangle (DL/OL, Sr.)
Outlook: Coosa got off the deck and earned their first win of 2021 last Thursday by holding on for a one-point victory over Gordon Central thanks to some late defensive stops and a forced turnover. Head coach Joey Mathis said it was nice to see his team’s early-season struggles and hard work finally pay off with some success, and they will try to keep the momentum going forward this week when they take the long road trip to Trenton to face a much-improved Dade County team. The Wolverines have positioned themselves well for one of the top spots in 7-AA for the postseason if they take care of business from here on out so Coosa is going on the road looking to play spoiler. The Eagles must eliminate mistakes that have cost them greatly in games earlier this year, and Dade County is definitely a team that will make you pay for turnovers, penalties and not executing on either side of the ball. The Wolverines are led by running back Cayden Cooper who is a hard runner that can put his team on his back when necessary. Coosa should continue to show improvement, but it likely won’t be enough against a Dade County team focused on finishing the regular season strong and securing a playoff spot.
Prediction: Dade County wins 31-17.
Holy Ground Baptist Academy at Unity Christian (5-2, 1-1)
Time: 7 p.m.
Unity Christian Key Players: John Nance (Sr.), Bailey Mohler (Sr.), Will Hester (Sr.)
Outlook: The Lions are rested after a week off, which followed an impressive showing on the road at Fidelis Christian, where they used an explosive second half to pull away for a convincing win. They are back on their home field at Grizzard Park this week and will aim to employ the same strategy of big plays on offense and stingy defense against Holy Ground. The Lions should enjoy a victorious night as they once again make the in-game adjustments needed to pull away in the second half.
Prediction: Unity Christian wins, 42-24.