Top high school athletes from all across the state will converge on Rome over the next few days as Barron Stadium and the Riverside Throwing Area play host to two separate GHSA state track meets.
The Class AAAAAA State Meet and Class A Division I State Meet are both being hosted by Rome with action getting underway on Thursday and wrapping up on Saturday as state champions are crowned in each event.
The Rome Wolves and Lady Wolves have several athletes competing in the Class AAAAAA State Meet thanks to qualifying performances at sectionals last weekend.
On the boys side those qualifiers include Tucker Wright (3200 meter, 1600 meter), Vincent Quilici (200, 400), Timothy Baltimore Jr. (discus), Javian Winston (110 hurdles), Antonio Foster (300 hurdles) the 4x400 relay team and the 4x100 relay team.
Lady Wolves competing at state include Mackenzie Hight (300 hurdles), Nutiya Hunt (discus), Jaida Edwards (high jump), the 4x200 relay team and the 4x400 relay team.
In the Class A Division I State Meet, the Darlington boys have the largest number of qualifiers with 15. Individual qualifiers were Gus Gammage in the shot put, Joseph Wommack in the 400 and triple jump, Link Lignell in the 400 and pole vault, Grant Cross in the 1600 and 800, Joey Kight in the shot put and discus, Joel Lowenberg in the 300 hurdles, Anthony Natarella in the 800 and Sammy Kunczewski in the 200.
Darlington's 4x800, 4x400 and 4x200 relay teams also qualified.
Pepperell's girls had seven state-qualifying performances led by the 4x100 and 4x200 relay teams. Individuals competing at state include Bethanee Wiggins in the triple jump and 300 hurdles, Madison Baxter in the discus, Olivia Edwards in the 400 and Cloey Mitchell in the 100.
The Armuchee Lady Indians will have multiple state competitors as well led by Marissa Kimple who won both the 1600 and 3200 at sectionals last weekend. Shelby Green finished first in the 800 and the 4x800 relay team was a winner at sectionals as well to punch their state tickets. Green qualified in the 1600 also, and the 4x400 relay team rounds out the list.
Darlington's girls had four state qualifiers, including Emma Hunt in the 400 and Presley Dixon in the triple jump along with the 4x200 and 4x400 relay teams.
The Pepperell boys qualified four for state as well. Those competing at state are Elliot Goggans in the discus, Alex Rhoades in the 110 hurdles, Kaleb Buck in the high jump and Hayden Jones in the high jump.
The Coosa Lady Eagles will see Sophia Cook compete at state in the 3200 and 1600, and Alishia Cook qualified in the 3200 also.
Armuchee's boys had two state qualifiers, including Luke Hagerich in the 3200 and the 4x800 relay team while Coosa's Jesse Holcomb qualified in the 400 for the Eagles' lone representative.
Model will also send a large number of qualifiers to the Class AA State Meet this weekend which will be held at McEachern High in Powder Springs.