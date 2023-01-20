Mark your calendars now for the 2023 Rome-Floyd Sports Hall of Fame Banquet set for Saturday, March 11 at the Krannert Center at Berry College.
The banquet honors the 2023 Hall of Fame inductees as well as the 14 students from local high schools receiving the Rome Orthopaedic Center Scholarships.
The Rome-Floyd Sports Hall of Fame was formed in 1971 to recognize amateur and professional athletes as well as those who contribute to the growth and development of sports in our community. Nominations for the Sports Hall of Fame are submitted by the general public and are received year-round.
This year’s Hall of Fame inductees are Michelle Abernathy, Harper Brown, Alex Coville, Sydney Ford and Chad Warner.
Along with the inductees, fourteen area student-athletes will be recognized for receiving the Rome Orthopaedic Center Outstanding Student Athlete Scholarships.
The event includes a banquet and awards ceremony. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. with a social hour followed by a dinner and awards ceremony at 6 p.m.
“We are excited to get back to our normal Hall of Fame Banquet schedule, and we think the Hall of Fame Committee has done an outstanding job of picking five individuals for this year’s class,” Todd Wofford, Rome-Floyd Parks and Recreation Director, said. “We hope that everyone comes out to celebrate these amazing athletes and the 14 students receiving the Rome Orthopaedic Center Scholarships on Saturday, March 11.”
Event tickets are $35 each and a table of eight is $240. Tickets may be purchased in-person at Rome-Floyd Parks and Recreation Administrative Headquarters at 1 Shorter Avenue. Banquet tickets may also be purchased online at rfrpa.com. Banquet tickets are limited and must be purchased by March 7.
The cost of the Rome-Floyd Sports Hall of Fame program is supported through ticket sales and sponsorships. The event is hosted by the Rome-Floyd Sports Hall of Fame Committee and Rome-Floyd Parks and Recreation.
For questions or to purchase tickets, please call 706-291-0766.