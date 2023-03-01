The best in local basketball was honored on Monday night as the Northwest Georgia Tip-Off Club hosted its 37th annual awards banquet at the Krannert Center Ballroom at Berry College.
The Tip-Off Club presented awards to local players and coaches on the high school and college level as well as others in attendance. Former local coach Dwight Henderson was honored with the Graham Woodell Award as well as for being a part of the 400 Win Club.
Former Rome News-Tribune staff writer and radio voice Jeff Gable was presented the first-ever Randy Davis Award for his contributions to local basketball, the Referee Award was given to Ricky Hazelwood, and special recognition was given to clock operator and scorebook keeper Beth Wade as well as Key Club Athlete Hanna Smith.
Kent Howard was the guest speaker for the banquet and was also presented with the Tony Ingle Award.
College players of the year for each local team included Berry’s Kenadie Lee and Chase Ellis, Shorter’s Tiara Lewis and Ralph Barnett Jr., and Georgia Highlands’ Madalia Diabate and Timothy Horton Jr.
High school teams of the year were Sonoraville on the girls side, and Darlington and Model shared the boys honor. Along with that Sonoraville’s Stephanie Caudell was the girls coach of the year and Darlington’s Nathan West and Model’s Jacob Travis were the co-coaches of the year for the boys.
High school most valuable player honors went to Rome’s Mya Winston (girls) and Darlington’s D’Marion Floyd and Model’s Jakenes Heard (boys).
The Model Middle girls team and head coach Jody Quarles were named the Middle School team and coach of the year.
Each local team had a player of the month for both December and January as well as a representative on the Team of the Year. Local girls honored included Armuchee’s Maggie Duke (December), Jaslyn Edwards (January) and Bailey Tomlin (Year), Coosa’s Brooke McClellan (December), Makenna Manley (January) and Abby Jacobs (Year), Darlington’s Georgeanna Dempsey (December), Allie Cordell (January) and JyJy Johnson (Year), Model’s Rachel Burkhalter (December), Briley Sims (January) and Sadie Raughton (Year), Pepperell’s Aysia Day (December), Aaliyah Barkley (January) and Morgan Willingham (Year), Rome’s Caitlyn McAboy (December), Sada Williamson (January) and Mya Winston (Year) and Unity Christian’s Lizzy Pardue (December), Alyssa Dixon (January) and Bekah Wisener (Year).
Local boys honored were Armuchee’s Logan Benedict (December), Jordan Joyce (January) and Trenton Cothran (Year), Coosa’s Josh Dixon (December), Ashton Williams (January) and Joseph Richardson (Year), Darlington’s Braden Bell (December), Jack Bell (January) and D’Marion Floyd (Year), Model’s Jayden Hames (December), Jeremias Heard (January) and Jakenes Heard (Year), Pepperell’s Alex Rhoades (December), DJ Rogers (January) and Gage Owens (Year), Rome’s Braxton Wade (December), Jamiel Williams (January) and Cameron Keith (Year) and Unity Christian’s Jay Davis (December), Bowen Childs (January) and Austin Wilkerson (Year).
Darlington and West were also named the boys team and coach of the month for December, and Unity Christian and Mel Thornbury were named the girls co-team and co-coach of the month for January.
It was also announced at the banquet that the seventh annual NWGA Tip-Off Club Senior All-Star Games will be held on March 16 at Georgia Highlands College Floyd campus starting at 6 p.m.