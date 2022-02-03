Pepperell High senior Lem Azlin signed a football scholarship on Thursday with LaGrange College (LaGrange, Ga.).
Azlin said of the signing: “This is definitely a big accomplishment for sure. I came into high school undersized and wasn't really expecting to play much, but I grew and progressed and busted my tail to make it. This is a blessing.”
“(LaGrange) had some very good people that I got to know during recruiting. I had a decent amount of offers, but they kept up with me every day. They made themselves a part of my life and cared about me and my family. That's what it's all about so that's where I found my home.”
“I'm a little nervous. It's going to be different being away from home. It's about an hour and a half away so it will definitely be different because I'm a mama's boy. But I think I'm ready to take that next step and find my own path.”
Also attending the signing and are pictured along with Azlin (seated, center) are (seated, from left) father John, mother Brandi, (standing, from left) Pepperell High assistant football coach Bobby Rhoades, Pepperell High assistant football coach Todd Wheeler, Pepperell High assistant football coach Zach Battles, Pepperell High head football coach and athletic director Rick Hurst and Pepperell High principal Jason Kouns.