The Atlanta Braves signed Rome native and former Calhoun High standout Charlie Culberson to a Minor League deal this week, and he has been assigned to Triple-A Gwinnett to start the season.
Culberson has played 10 seasons in the Majors after being drafted 51st overall by the San Francisco Giants in 2007. He spent time earlier in his career playing with the Giants, Rockies and Dodgers before playing 2018-2020 with the Braves and the last two seasons with the Rangers.
In his time in the MLB, Culberson has appeared in 589 games while playing multiple infield and outfield positions and has a career average of .248 with 30 home runs and 145 RBIs. Last season, his second with the Rangers, he appeared in 70 games and batted .252 with two homers, 12 RBIs, six doubles and 19 runs scored.
In his three seasons in a Braves' uniform from 2018-20, Culberson played in 231 games and had 17 homers, 23 doubles, four triples, 27 RBIs and 63 runs scored. He was nicknamed "Charlie Clutch" after coming through with several crucial hits, some coming in pinch-hit opportunities late in games.
Culberson, who was a part of Calhoun's 2005 state championship team and 2007 state runner-up team while playing for Jackets' head coach Chip Henderson, spent this past Spring Training competing for a roster spot with the Tampa Bay Rays before being released last week.