The YMCA Arsenal Rome Soccer Club has grown tremendously over the last several years and helped develop some top local talent on the youth, middle school and high school level.
Wednesday’s ceremony at Grizzard Park was a representation of that as several players from the program were honored after recently signing college scholarships. In all, eight players were in attendance on Wednesday while multiple other Arsenal players who have recently signed to play at the next level were unable to attend due to prior obligations.
Arsenal director of coaching Lucas Levesque said one of the main reasons the program exists is to help players like the ones honored on Wednesday develop their skills and improve to give them a chance to move on to play at the college level.
“I think the big thing is getting kids to understand that there are a lot of (college) programs out there that will give you an opportunity to play and get an education if you are willing to work hard and do what you are supposed to do,” said Levesque. “To get 12 kids into college programs sends a message to our younger players that they can have the same opportunities. That’s one of our key goals at Arsenal is to put these kids into college. We want to instill in them that it’s important to set goals early to work toward this.”
Among the female players who attended Wednesday’s ceremony were Rome’s Ashley Marin and Calhoun’s Jasmine Rodriguez who each signed with Shorter University and Adairsville’s Mia Scott who signed with Reinhardt University. Female players unable to attend included Ringgold’s Joanna Medlin who signed with Truett McConnell University and Cass’ Morgan Thompkins, who signed with Bluefield University.
On the male side, five were among the group in attendance, including Rome’s Jefferson Merida and Ivan Vasquez and Coosa’s Brady Williams who each recently signed with Rock Valley College and Rome’s Gonzalo Lemus and Gordon Central’s Charles Garcia who signed with Shorter University. Rounding out the male signees but unable to attend on Wednesday were Rome’s Isaac Vardy, a Berry College signee, and Gordon Central’s Brayan Rico, another Shorter University signee.
Levesque said the level of competition these Arsenal players have seen over the last few years has definitely helped them improve and set them up to be ready for what they will face at the next level.
“Georgia is one of the best states for youth soccer, and our teams have been all over the state playing in a lot of big tournaments,” said Levesque. “I know our boys have played in Florida, North Carolina, really all over the southeast against some of the best players you can face. The club definitely sets kids up with chances to see top competition and use that to improve.”
Arsenal offers opportunities to get involved at a young age in the game of soccer as they help run the local youth leagues as well as offering travel soccer from the U-9 level all the way up through U-18. Levesque said the individual player can determine how far they want to go and Arsenal gives them the chance to get there.
“A lot of it has to do with their work ethic and how much they love the game,” said Levesque. “Seeing these kids sign and seeing that is a legitimate option is great. They see that Arsenal Rome can help them get there, too.”