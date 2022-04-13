Armuchee and Towns County fought a back-and-forth battle on Tuesday afternoon in the opening round of the Class A Public State Soccer Playoffs. Although the home-standing Lady Indians dominated the stat line and time of possession, the visiting Lady Indians managed to score the only goal of the contest and grab the 1-0 victory.
Although Armuchee (9-4) recorded 15 shots on target in the contest, Towns County keeper Laura Mauldin proved up to the task, managing to grab or knock away numerous scoring opportunities. Armuchee’s defense proved tougher on Towns County overall, allowing only six shots on target the entire game with keeper Delaney Steen turning away all but one of them.
Towns County (12-4-1) lived off of set pieces in the second half. The first came early in the second half when they had a free kick after a hand ball outside the box, but Steen pounced on the shot.
The second scoring chance in the second half came off a corner kick. This time Steen punched the ball away. The final and third scoring chance proved to be the charm as Towns County again got a free kick just outside the box due to a hand ball with less than five minutes to play in the game. This time, Bazya Smith lifted a high shot that found just enough space in the top left corner of the goal to slip past Steen and set off a celebration on the Towns County sideline.
The goal broke the tie and although Armuchee mounted a few chances, they couldn’t get a solid shot off before time ran out on the game and the season.
“Towns is super well coached. They have improved all season long. We knew they would be tough and aggressive to the ball. They put long balls in, and they scored off that one long ball late and there was nothing we could do about it,” Armuchee head coach Don Bettler said. “Hats off to them. They knew what they were doing, and they stuck to it. They played over the top and almost all of them went to the keeper, but one goes through and gets a free kick and that’s the difference in the game.”
For long stretches in both the first and second half, Armuchee connected passes, made outstanding runs and had multiple opportunities around the box but just couldn’t catch a break. Towns County chose to leave a player back to mark Armuchee’s Malone Christen, but the junior with the deadly left foot still found chances.
Three times in the middle of the second half Christen received a pass, made a move in the box and uncorked a shot. All three times, Mauldin managed to barely nudge the ball away. Several times Armuchee sophomore Marissa Kimple ran almost the length of the field weaving among Towns County defenders before feeding Christen the ball.
“I thought we had a good stretch in the second half where we controlled possession and made better use of the space,” Bettler said. “Late in the game, Marissa Kimple is dribbling through their players like cones. I told her I couldn’t be prouder of her. She bossed the entire midfield. She and Ale Adana had some great runs and really managed to control the ball and move it down the field.”
While Armuchee peppered the Towns County goal with seven shots on target in the opening half, the same misfortune befalled them. Destiny Castro, Kimple, Christen and Kelsie Burkett all had solid shots with two of them hitting the post but bouncing out.
“They don’t let you near the goal. We were doing give and gos to get through, but we had three lines of defenders to get through. We had our moments,” Bettler said. “We had a couple off the bar we just weren’t able to convert. If just one of those had gone in, it’s a different game.”
Mauldin finished the game with a clean sheet and an impressive 15 saves for her Herculean efforts in goal. Steen finished the evening with five saves. Smith recorded the lone goal of the match moving Towns County into the second round of the playoffs next week where they will face Treutlen.
Although Armuchee ends its season far short of the goal of reaching the state finals for the second consecutive year, Bettler said he was pleased with the year.
“We finished second in the region, and we played really well against a tough schedule. We just didn’t manage to get it done today.”
Armuchee will lose several key seniors off the squad and face a new region next year with several Floyd County schools moving down to join them in Class A.
“Next season is going to be a bit strange because a lot of the local teams are moving down,” Bettler said. “It will be nice because we don’t have to drive as much.”