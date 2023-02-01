The Armuchee girls played shutdown defense, holding Dade County to single-digit scoring in all four quarters, to claim an important region road win on Tuesday.
Armuchee (13-10, 8-5 7-A Division I) held the host Lady Wolverines to seven points in the first quarter and six in the second to build a 21-13 halftime lead. The Lady Indians then stretched it out to double digits at 37-21 by outscoring Dade County 16-8 in the third and played solidly down the stretch to close out the victory.
Tori Vitello had the top scoring total for Armuchee with a game-high 12 points. Jaslyn Edwards added eight, Maggie Duke had seven (all in the second half) and Bailey Tomlin contributed six.
Ali Thompson led Dade County (9-15, 5-8) with eight points.
Armuchee will return to its home court on Friday when it closes out the regular season against Darlington at 6 p.m.
In other prep basketball action from Tuesday night:
Unity Christian girls 55, Harvester Christian Academy 22
The Lady Lions built a sizeable first-half lead and never looked back en route to a convincing road win.
Unity Christian (14-7) outscored Harvester Christian 16-4 in the first quarter to set the tone for the game and eventually led 28-10 at the half. The advantage grew to 41-18 after three quarters, and the Lady Lions held the home team to just four points in the fourth to close out the game.
Bekah Wisener and Anna Grace Wells each scored 13 points to lead Unity Christian. Wisener added six rebounds and four assists. Alyssa Dixon was also in double figures in scoring with 10 points.
The Lady Lions will be on the road on Thursday for a region contest at Excel Christian at 6 p.m.
Dade County boys 71, Armuchee 52
It was a tough night on the road for the Indians as they suffered their fifth straight loss.
Armuchee (3-17, 3-10 7-A Division I) was led by Trenton Cothran with 20 points. Jordan Joyce added seven points to go with 12 rebounds.
The Indians are at home on Friday to close out the regular season by hosting Darlington at 7:30 p.m.