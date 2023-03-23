A pair of big innings at the plate and a stellar effort on the mound was all it took for Armuchee baseball to earn a 10-0, mercy-rule shortened win at home over Chattooga on Wednesday night in region play.
Armuchee (8-8, 2-3 7-A Division I) dealt the first blow offensively with a four-run third and ended the game a couple frames later with a six-run fifth.
That run support was plenty for Luke Lively who pitched a shortened complete-game shutout on the mound, going five innings and allowing just three hits while striking out nine and walking three. He also had a triple and a run scored at the plate.
Other big contributors at the plate for Armuchee included Skyler Thurston with a hit, two stolen bases and two RBIs and Jackson Coonley with a pair of hits and a run scored. Jack Rogers added a hit, an RBI and two stolen bases, and Blake Mathis contributed a hit and an RBI.
Blaine Ragland also had a hit and scored a run, and Jaiden Bunch reached base a couple times and scored two runs. Ethan Campbell added an RBI.
Armuchee was on the road at Chattooga on Thursday as it looked to close out the region series with a sweep. Armuchee will visit Coosa on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. to open up another crucial three-game region set.
In other prep sports action from Wednesday:
SOCCER
Model boys 9, Haralson County 0
A trio of players scored two goals apiece as the Blue Devils comfortably earned a region win at home.
Matthew Navarro had a strong effort with two goals for Model (11-3-1, 9-1 7-AA), and Grayson Davis and Elijah Marshall each scored two goals as well.
Lakin Dancause contributed three assists, and Jack Robinson, Jonathan Ogle and Wyatt Patterson each scored one goal. Robinson had an assist as well, and Evans Drinkard, Ridge Hardaker, Kevin Espinoza and Brennan Dial each had one assist.
Model, which is tied atop the 7-AA standings currently with North Murray, will be on the road on Friday for another region matchup at Gordon Central starting at 7 p.m.
Model girls 8, Haralson County 0
The Lady Devils continued their dominant run through the region with a shutout victory at home.
Model (13-0, 10-0 7-AA) scored seven goals in the first half to take full control and added one more goal in the second half. Sophie Lawing led the way with a four-goal effort. Madison Parker and Molly Allmon played a large role as well with one goal and three assists apiece.
Hadley Johnson and Jordyn Merritt each added one goal for the Lady Devils, and Johnson and Elyse O'Neill both had one assist.
Model's defense was strong once again as it pitched another shutout with Ryli Howe, Emma Couch and Sawyer McDaniel sharing time in goal. Couch recorded one save. The Lady Devils have now shut out their opponents in 10 straight games.
Model will be on the road on Friday at Gordon Central at 5 p.m.