It was a festive evening at Armuchee on Friday as the Lady Indians and Indians celebrated Senior Night and Youth Night, but the results on the court didn't go as planned with the visiting Trion girls and boys teams defeating the hosts in a pair of region contests.
Between games the Armuchee girls honored its four seniors Maggie Duke, Jaslyn Edwards, Bailey Tomlin and Emily McBurnett while the Indians honored their lone senior Jordan Joyce.
Local youth rec teams were also recognized at halftime of each game.
Here are the details on both games:
Trion girls 52, Armuchee 43
After leading for almost the entire contest, the Lady Indians saw Trion roar back in the fourth to rally for a region road win.
Armuchee (12-10, 7-5 7-A Division I) led 40-32 after three quarters, but Trion (17-2, 10-2) dominated the final period, outscoring the hosts 20-3 to come back for a crucial victory in region play.
The Lady Indians got off to a strong start, taking a 14-6 advantage after one quarter. Despite Trion rallying back a bit in the second, Armuchee still maintained a 22-18 halftime lead.
In the third Armuchee went up by as many as 12 at 40-28 before Trion rallied back to within eight with a 4-0 spurt to end the period. The Lady Bulldogs' defense then dug in for the fourth quarter, holding Armuchee without a field goal as its only three points came at the free throw line.
I'ziah McCutchins had a big night for Trion with a game-high 24 points, including 20 in the second half and a perfect 8-for-8 mark at the free throw line. Kinzleigh Turner added 17 points with nine coming in the second half.
Tomlin was the top scorer for Armuchee with 14 points. Tori Vitello added 11, and Edwards was also in double figures with 10. McBurnett contributed eight.
Armuchee will be on the road on Tuesday to visit Dade County for another region test starting at 6 p.m.
Trion travels to Darlington on Tuesday at 6 p.m. with the winner taking over sole possession of first place in the region standings with just one game remaining for each in the regular season.
Trion boys 62, Armuchee 47
The Bulldogs broke open a relatively close game at the half with an impressive final two quarters to pull away and send Armuchee to a home loss.
After the two teams battled for control back-and-forth in the first half with each putting together solid scoring runs, Trion (11-8, 8-4 7-A Division I) led 26-20 as the teams went to the locker room at the break.
The Bulldogs then started the third on an 8-0 run to push the advantage to double digits and eventually led 45-33 at the end of the period.
Armuchee (3-16, 3-9) made a push to get the deficit back to nine at 47-38 with a 5-0 spurt near the start of the fourth quarter, but Trion responded by close the game out with solid defense, timely buckets and good free throw shooting.
Trion was led by Logan Stokes with 17 points. Greyson Petty added 16, and Josh Cornett was also in double figures with 10.
Logan Benedict was the lone Indian in double figures with 12 points. Joyce and Harrison Hulsey each added eight.
Armuchee will be on the road on Tuesday at Dade County at 7:30 p.m. while Trion visits Darlington at 7:30 p.m.