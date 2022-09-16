The Armuchee Lady Indians celebrated Senior Night in style on Thursday with a home sweep of area opponents Christian Heritage and Darlington.
Armuchee (27-3, 4-0 in Area 7-A) took down Christian Heritage in its first match of the tri-match in two sets, 25-18, 25-5, and ended the night with a two-set win over Darlington, 25-16, 25-8.
Leading the stats for the Lady Indians in the pair of wins were Mallory Hulsey with 26 kills and Cailyn Poole with 34 assists, 15 digs and five aces. Also contributing strong performances were Kyleigh Powell with 12 digs and Jaslyn Edwards with 11 digs.
Armuchee honored its seniors before the final match on Thursday as well as the group of four included Powell, Edwards, Bailey Tomlin and Aubrie Cordle.
"We could not have asked for a better night for our seniors," said Armuchee head coach Clint Decker. "I told the group when I took back over the volleyball program three years ago, these four girls were a major factor in my decision of taking the team again. Each senior brings a unique talent and ability that has led to the success we have had these past few years. All of them have been playing with us since their 10th-grade season, and we are so proud of them for who they are and what they mean to our team and program. Each one of these girls represents our program, school and community well."
The Lady Indians, who currently lead the area standings, will have a few days off before traveling to Chattooga on Thursday, Sept. 22, for another area doubleheader against Chattooga and Dalton Academy starting at 6 p.m.
In other prep volleyball action from Thursday:
Lady Dragons earn pair of wins at Coosa
Pepperell took the short trip to Coosa on Thursday for an area tri-match and came away with a pair of wins, defeating the host Lady Eagles and Dalton Academy.
The Lady Dragons (16-15, 2-2 in Area 7-A) took down Dalton Academy in two sets, 25-15, 25-8 to open the proceedings and then defeated Coosa in two sets, 25-14, 25-10 to end the tri-match on a high note.
Pepperell's Hannah Smith had 14 aces to go with 13 assists, two digs, two kills and one block and Rhikkie Sapp had nine kills and two blocks to lead the way. Gabi Smith also had a solid performance with seven aces, six kills, 11 digs and two assists.
Rounding out the stats for the Lady Dragons were Emma Kate Owen with five kills, three aces, four digs and 12 assists, Ella Rhodes with six kills and seven digs, Allie Adams with five aces, 12 digs and two assits, Brooke McAlee with four aces, one dig and one assist, Tiyah Ragland with two digs and one kill and Katie Hennon with two kills.
Pepperell will host a tri-match against area opponents Christian Heritage and Trion on Tuesday starting at 5 p.m.