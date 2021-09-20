The Armuchee girls and boys cross country teams welcomed several teams to their home course on Saturday for the Armuchee Trail Run, and it was the hosts that came away with top finishes in the team standings while Model’s Simon Schabort and Armuchee’s Marissa Kimple earned individual victories.
The Indians and Lady Indians swept the team results with strong efforts from top to bottom as the Armuchee boys had four top-10 finishes while the Armuchee girls had three individual finishes in the top 15.
The boys’ race was won by Model’s Schabort, who had a great individual effort with a time of 18:10.
Armuchee got fourth, fifth and sixth-place finishes from Ben Owens (18:52), Matthew Campbell (18:59) and Sam Lindley (19:01), respectively, and Landon England was the fourth Indian runner in the top 10 with an eighth-place finish and a time of 19:49. Jesse Hernandez rounded out Armuchee’s team score of 42 in 22nd with a 20:42.58.
On the girls side, Kimple raced to a first-place finish with a time of 20:35. Her Armuchee teammate Shelby Green was just a couple spots behind in third with a 20:58, and Sophie Thacker was the third Lady Indian in the top 15 as she placed 13th with a 25:08.
Completing Armuchee’s team score of 31 was Alejandra Aldana (17th, 26:49) and Peyton Alford (22nd, 28:03).
Led by Schabort’s individual win, the Model boys took second in the team results with a 51. Zach Mickler finished seventh with a 19:30, and Owen Fincher was 10th with a 20:02. Thomas Goggans (16th, 20:21) and Lakin Dancause (17th, 20:30) also contributed to the team’s score.
The other local team that competed in the boys’ race was Coosa, who finished sixth with a score of 140. Their top finishers were Johan Alvarez (23rd, 20:42.90) and Ezra Guerrero (24th, 20:50).
The Coosa girls were second behind Armuchee in the team results with a score of 45 led by a second-place individual finish from Sophia Cook with a time of 20:45. Also finishing in the top-25 for the Lady Eagles were Meadow Rose (14th, 25:36), Aayushi Patel (19th, 27:31) and Neema Patel (21st, 27:53).
Model took third in the girls team standings with a team score of 53. They were led by Sydney Sutton and Jessie Schroeder who finished fifth and sixth, respectively, with times of 23:07 and 23:21. Sydney Grace Gowens also placed 15th with a 26:36.
Other teams that competed on Saturday were Gordon Lee, Dade County, Atlanta Classical Academy, Trion and Gordon Central.
Armuchee and Model will both run next in the Wingfoot Classic this weekend in Cartersville while Coosa will compete at The Goat at Darlington on Tuesday.