The Armuchee Lady Indians have winning a region title this season right there at the top of their goals list, and they got off to a strong start in pursuit of that on Thursday.
Armuchee went on the road to Dade County and swept a tri-match against Region 7-A Division I opponents Pepperell and Dade County to open region play 2-0.
The Lady Indians (21-13, 2-0) defeated Pepperell in two sets 25-18, 25-13 in their first match and then completed the successful trip with a hard-fought three-set win over host Dade County in the nightcap, taking the first set 25-17, dropping the second set 25-17 and clinching the victory with a 15-9 third-set advantage.
"Tonight was our first region matches, and we knew traveling to Dade County always presents challenges to be focused," aaid Armuchee head coach Clint Decker. "However, our girls were ready to play and knew what was at stake and proved it on the court. This week the AJC moved Dade County into the top 10 in Class A at No. 5. We knew they would be a difficult opponent, so all week we have worked on being ready for them, and our girls were tonight. We have played Pepperell several times this season so we had an idea of what they do and what we needed to do. Our girls didn't play their best match against Pepperell, but we were able to secure the win. In our first set with Dade County, we felt we were in the drivers seat. However, in the second set, we lost focus for a few points, and then got down by six and were not able to overcome that. In the final set, our girls were focused and intentional, and we jumped out early and never lost the lead."
Leading the way for Armuchee on Thursday was Mallory Hulsey with 35 kills. Hulsey, a sophomore, currently leads the state of Georgia in kills across all classifications according to MaxPreps.
Bailey Tomlin contributed 10 kills and three aces for the Lady Indians, and setter Cailyn Poole had 42 assists and six aces. Rounding out the totals were Aubrie Cordle with seven kills and two aces, Jaslyn Edwards with 13 digs and Kyleigh Powell with six assists and 10 digs.
Pepperell (10-13, 0-2) dropped its other match of the night against Dade County in two sets 25-18, 26-24.
Armuchee will host the Battle of the Counties Tournament on Saturday starting at 8 a.m. Teams competing in the tournament along with the Lady Indians include Rome, Model, Pepperell, Darlington, Coosa, Unity Christian, Rockmart and Cedartown.
In other prep volleyball action from Thursday:
Lady Devils win on the road
Model traveled to Trion on Thursday and came away with a victory by defeating the Lady Bulldogs in three straight sets in a best-of-five match.
The Lady Devils (13-13) battled to a 26-24 first-set win and then had a little bit easier time in the final two sets, winning them 25-14, 25-19 to clinch the match.
Model will compete at the Battle of the Counties Tournament on Saturday at Armuchee starting at 8 a.m.
Rome drops region match
The Lady Wolves visited Woodstock on Thursday for a region contest and suffered a tough loss in four sets.
Rome (12-6, 1-2 in 6-AAAAAA) dropped the first set 25-17 before evening things up by winning the second set 25-21. Woodstock claimed the final two sets, however, 25-19, 25-21 to clinch the match.
The Lady Wolves will compete at the Battle of the Counties Tournament at Armuchee on Saturday starting at 8 a.m.